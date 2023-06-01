Madonna Announces New Single ‘Vulgar’ With Sam Smith

In what is turning out to be a very busy month for Madonna, the superstar has announced a new single with none other than Sam Smith. The tune, titled “Vulgar,” will be available on June 9.

Madonna made the release official through her social media platforms, where she shared the single’s artwork. The song’s cover consists of a black-and-white photograph featuring two tightly laced corsets, with both Madonna’s and Smith’s initials cleverly forming “S&M,” boldly displayed. Madonna’s caption for the post reads, “VULGAR…….. new song dropping on Friday, June 9th. Get ready, @samsmith.”

Last week, Smith gave a hint about the collaboration on Twitter by sharing an audio clip featuring the duo repetitively saying their names, “Sam and Madonna.”

Right now, it is unclear if “Vulgar” is a standalone single, or if it will be featured on an album. It could be a part of a deluxe edition reworking of Smith’s most recent full-length Gloria, or perhaps Madonna has something in the works she doesn’t want to completely unveil just yet.

“Vulgar” is one of many new tunes Madonna is releasing in June. She has a new single with The Weeknd and Polo G slated to arrive on June 2. That track is connected to The Weeknd’s Max (formerly HBO Max) show The Idol. Madonna is also set to be featured on several tracks on Christine and the Queens’ new album Paranoïa, Angels, True Love, which is likewise expected on Friday, June 9.

At the 2023 Grammys, Madonna and Smith made their last joint appearance…sort of. Madonna had the honor of introducing Kim Petras and Smith, who were about to captivate the audience with their smash “Unholy.” The groundbreaking track had just won the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance trophy, helping the two make history as the first transgender and nonbinary artists, respectively, to claim that honor. With a mischievous flair, Madonna inquired, “Are you all ready for a little controversy?” moments before the singers graced the stage for their demon-themed performance of the chart-topping single that did, indeed, cause quite a stir.

Smith is in the middle of the expansive Gloria the Tour, a worldwide trek that commenced in England on April 11. The tour is scheduled to run until November with shows in Europe, North America, Asia, and Oceania.

Madonna is also gearing up to head back out on the road for her The Celebration Tour. The retrospective venture marks a significant milestone in the Grammy winner’s career, showcasing her remarkable journey spanning over four decades in the recording industry. The tour begins on July 15, 2023 and is currently expected to run until the grand finale on January 30, 2024.