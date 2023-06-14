Madonna’s 5 Best Collaborations

Madonna, the iconic Queen of Pop, has undeniably left an indelible mark on the music industry with her string of chart-topping singles. Throughout her decades-long illustrious career, she has predominantly thrived as a solo artist, captivating audiences with her radio-ready vocals and boundary-pushing lyrics and visuals.

Yet, within her extensive discography, there lies a surprisingly small number of collaborations. However, as Madonna continues to evolve as an artist, she has recently embraced the spirit of partnership, seeking unique musical alliances with a diverse range of talents. In the past year alone, she has joined forces with The Weeknd, Playboi Carti, and Sam Smith, to name just a few, offering a fresh perspective on her creative prowess.

Now, let’s take a look (and listen) to Madonna’s her five best collaborations.

“Me Against the Music” with Britney Spears

“Me Against the Music” is a collaboration between Madonna and Britney Spears, released in 2003 as the lead single from Britney’s album “In the Zone.” The song marked an electrifying meeting of two pop divas, and it was one of the most highly-anticipated single drops of all time. I mean, Britney and Madonna together on a song, how could it get better than that?

Somehow, “Me Against the Music” only peaked at No. 35 on the Hot 100, becoming something of a letdown for the two powerhouses. That said, it remains a favorite among LGBTQ fans, and it performed extremely well in clubs at the time. It remains a duet that must be heard (and seen, as the video is excellent), and it also still feels forward-thinking, even though it’s now 20 years old.

“4 Minutes” with Justin Timberlake and Timbaland

Madonna’s highest-charting collaboration remains “4 Minutes,” a dynamic collaboration between Madonna, Justin Timberlake, and producer and artist Timbaland. Released in 2008 as the lead single from the singer’s album Hard Candy, the song stormed the charts and became an instant hit. It peaked at No. 3 on the Hot 100 and showcased Madonna’s ability to adapt to current musical trends while maintaining her unique style. The infectious pop and hip-hop fusion, along with an undeniable horn section, created an irresistible anthem. “4 Minutes” demonstrated Madonna’s knack for selecting the right collaborators, which she was still relatively new to at the the time.

“Give Me All Your Luvin'” with Nicki Minaj and M.I.A.

Initially not a big hit, “Give Me All Your Luvin'” shot up the charts after Madonna performed it during her Super Bowl Halftime Show headlining slot. She brought out featured stars rapper Nicki Minaj, and British artist M.I.A., and they all made it a must-see showing, even if M.I.A. ended up accruing some major fines for flipping the middle finger to the millions of Americans watching. Shortly after their time on TV, the single climbed to No. 10 on the Hot 100, and despite the fact that it is now a decade old, it is still her most recent top 10 on the tally. It’s silly, poppy, and so much fun, it’s hard to say no to “Give Me All Your Luvin’.”

“Medellín” with Maluma

Named after the beloved and beautiful city in Colombia, Madonna made the right call by bringing Colombian singer Maluma into the fray. The track served as the lead single from Madonna’s album Madame X, and it combines elements of reggaeton and Latin pop, which further highlighted Madonna’s versatility as an artist and her love of genres all around the world. The track’s sultry lyrics and seductive vocals create an alluring atmosphere, while the blend of English and Spanish lyrics adds a multicultural flair. “Medellín” missed the Hot 100 entirely, and though it got off to a slow start, the track ended up receiving applause from many fans and critics alike.

“Beat Goes On” with Kanye West

“Beat Goes On” is a collaboration between Madonna and rapper Kanye West, featured on Madonna’s 2008 album Hard Candy. That set ended up being one of her most collaborative yet, as before then, she rarely featured any collaborations on a CD, let alone several. The track feels more like a Pharrell production than a Madonna cut, but it still works well. Although “Beat Goes On” was not released as a single, it received significant attention and praise from both critics and fans. The song showcases Madonna’s ability to blend different musical genres seamlessly, while Kanye West’s distinctive rap verse adds a fresh and energetic dimension.