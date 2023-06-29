Madonna’s Tour Isn’t Happening After All…At Least Not Now

Fans of Madonna have been preparing for her forthcoming The Celebration Tour all year, eagerly anticipating the opportunity to see the iconic pop star perform live again. Sadly, they have now been dealt a terrible blow with the announcement that the highly anticipated tour has been put on hold indefinitely.

The news of the tour’s postponement came directly from Madonna’s manager, Guy Oseary, who took to Instagram to address the situation. In his post, Oseary revealed that The Celebration Tour is currently on a “pause” due to Madonna’s health issues, which have unfortunately prevented her from proceeding with the planned schedule. Oseary did not provide any specific details about a potential timeframe for rescheduling the tour dates, and it seems that even those involved in the shows are uncertain about when the tour might resume.

The revelation of Madonna’s health issues came as a surprise to her fans worldwide, as the no one had previously disclosed any information regarding her medical condition. According to various sources, Madonna was reportedly found unresponsive in her home, leading to her hospitalization. Oseary confirmed that she had been in the hospital recovering from a bacterial infection, highlighting the severity of the situation.

Although Madonna’s health scare appears to have been a serious one, Oseary reassured fans that she is currently on the mend and expected to fully recover. However, the unfortunate consequence of her recuperation is the cancellation of the rehearsals for The Celebration Tour. As a result, she will be unable to make the tour’s original start date, which was scheduled for July 15.

The Celebration Tour was announced in January, following weeks of speculation and rumors in the music press. Madonna herself revealed that the tour was designed to celebrate her extensive career and decades of chart-topping hits, hence its name. Since the tour had not officially commenced prior to its postponement, fans are left wondering about the setlist and which beloved songs they would have had the opportunity to hear during the performances. Hopefully, as more information becomes available and as she recovers and plans to return to the road, fans with tickets will receive updates regarding the planned shows.