New York’s Mayor Signs Order Protecting Gender-Affirming Care

- News
- Arts
- Life
- Community
- Nightlife
- Scene
- Social
- Support
By Oliver Bates on June 13, 2023
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has issued an executive order establishing New York City as a safe haven for transgender people seeking gender-affirming health care.
Known as Executive Order 32, the order bars city officials from complying with out-of-state requests to detain individuals who have violated other states’ laws banning gender-affirming care for specific populations, so long as the treatments would be legal in New York State.
The order also prohibits city officials from cooperating with out-of-state investigations into individuals who have received or provided gender-affirming treatments banned elsewhere, so long as the procedure or treatments would be legal in New York.
Gender-affirming care, which encompasses a range of healthcare services designed to treat gender dysphoria, including mental health counseling, puberty blockers, hormones, and surgical interventions, is recognized as valid by most mainstream medical and mental health organizations.
But opponents of gender-affirming care often argue that the procedures or treatments involved are experimental and should not be undertaken without considering the longstanding side effects of such care.
As part of a larger conservative backlash against transgender rights, bans on gender-affirming care have been passed in 20 other states — primarily those in which Republicans control all levers of government.
Some of those laws seek to enlist out-of-state law enforcement authorities by having them arrest and detain doctors or parents who have fled states after assisting transgender youth in accessing gender-affirming treatments so that they may be prosecuted.
In response to those bans, more liberal-leaning states and cities have adopted “shield” laws or executive orders, like the one signed by Adams, that are intended to blunt the impact of the restrictive laws and ensure that people for whom gender-affirming treatments have been deemed “medically necessary” can continue to receive such care.
One of those jurisdictions is Maryland, where Democratic Gov. Wes Moore recently signed a nearly identical executive order establishing Maryland as a sanctuary for trans individuals seeking gender-affirming care.
St. Louis City Mayor Tishaura Jones recently signed a similar, but slightly different order directing city agencies to assist transgender people in seeking information about where and how to access gender-affirming care legally, including by traveling out-of-state, in a move meant to counteract Missouri’s ban on gender-affirming care.
“As states across the nation continue their onslaught of attacks on our LGBTQ+ neighbors, New York City is doing what we have always done — standing up for justice and against discrimination,” Adams said in a statement.
“This executive order reaffirms the fact that hate has no place in our city and that all people deserve the right to gender-affirming care and protection against prosecution for being who they are. To LGBTQ+ people across the nation feeling hurt, isolated, or threatened, we have a clear message for you: New York City has and will always be a welcoming home for you.”
Lawmakers in New York State’s Democratic-led legislature recently passed a measure to establish the state as a sanctuary for people seeking gender-affirming care who have fled from states with laws blocking such practices.
The bill now heads to Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, who is expected to sign it into law.
“Right-wing lawmakers across the country are waging a war against the LGBTQ community, and their number one target is trans kids,” State Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal (D-Manhattan), the sponsor of the statewide legislation, said in a statement praising the city’s actions. “New York City reaffirms its role as a beacon for the LGBTQ community.”
By Joseph Reberkenny on May 31, 2023
Alyssa Farrah Griffin, The View talk show host and a former White House Strategic Communications Director under Donald Trump, called out recent anti-trans protests against Target during a CNN roundtable discussion last week following the retail giant’s decision to remove some LGBTQ Pride-themed products after multiple threats to employee safety.
Griffin said she believes the shift in attitude surrounding the trans community has come from the 2015 Supreme Court decison to legalize same-sex marriage, which has created a backlash from people not supportive of LGBTQ equality.
By John Riley on May 27, 2023 @JRileyMW
A Louisiana Senate committee defeated a proposed law to ban gender-affirming health care for transgender minors earlier this week when the committee's Republican chairman voted with Democrats to kill the bill.
The bill will not move forward, making Louisiana the only state in the Deep South that does not expressly prohibit doctors from recommending gender-affirming treatments for transgender youth.
Louisiana's bill failed in a vote in the state Senate Health and Welfare Committee when Sen. Fred Mills (R-New Iberia), the committee chairman and a pharmacist by trade, voted to defer the bill rather than pass it out of committee.
By Will O'Bryan on May 20, 2023
While New York City runs on Wall Street wealth and Los Angeles hums on celebrity steam, one could argue that sociopolitical polling keeps the lights on in D.C. So, thanks, I guess, to The Washington Post and the Kaiser Family Foundation for relatively recent polling on Americans' attitudes about our Transgender compatriots.
The poll was actually conducted in late 2022, with results first reported in the Post in March. But now it's back under the headline, "Most Americans support anti-trans policies favored by GOP, poll shows."
Certainly, that's one way of looking at the data. Clear majorities support banning Transgender women and girls from participating in sports with cisgender women and girls. And the GOP is juicing that sentiment for all its worth. It's also creating that sentiment, of course.
These are challenging times for news organizations. And yet it’s crucial we stay active and provide vital resources and information to both our local readers and the world. So won’t you please take a moment and consider supporting Metro Weekly with a membership? For as little as $5 a month, you can help ensure Metro Weekly magazine and MetroWeekly.com remain free, viable resources as we provide the best, most diverse, culturally-resonant LGBTQ coverage in both the D.C. region and around the world. Memberships come with exclusive perks and discounts, your own personal digital delivery of each week’s magazine (and an archive), access to our Member's Lounge when it launches this fall, and exclusive members-only items like Metro Weekly Membership Mugs and Tote Bags! Check out all our membership levels here and please join us today!
Washington's LGBTQ Magazine
Follow Us:
· Facebook
· Twitter
· Flipboard
· YouTube
· Instagram
· RSS News | RSS Scene
Copyright ©2021 Jansi LLC.