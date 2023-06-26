Pop Singer Lauv Seemingly Comes Out On TikTok

Pop singer Lauv has seemingly come out as part of the LGBTQ community just before the end of Pride. Though he wasn’t 100% clear in the manner he did so, it certainly appears that the musician no longer identifies as straight. Whatever his identity may be, fans seem to be supporting him in large numbers.

The musician took to TikTok recently to share the news, writing the following text across one of his videos that featured him listening to music in a car: “When ur dating a girl but ur also a lil bit into men.” Now, it seems clear that Lauv is not straight, but how exactly he identifies isn’t obvious, at least from what was shared in the clip.

Lauv continued the conversation in the comments on the video, explaining how he’s come to this realization. He said, “I haven’t done much aside from kiss, so tbh don’t wanna jump the gun but tbh I feel things and I don’t wanna pretend I don’t.” It’s incredibly brave of him to be open about his experiences and show everyone that it’s okay to not know, but to question one’s own sexuality and to do so publicly.

The singer-songwriter also seemed to be confused as to why his sexuality matters at all. He commented on his own video, saying, “Does it have to be that big of a deal?” Many people agreed with him.

Lauv is perhaps best known for his single “I Like Me Better,” which became a top 40 hit on the Hot 100 in 2017. Since then, he has collaborated with artists such as Troye Sivan, Anne-Marie, LANY, and even BTS. He and the South Korean boy band sent their track “Make It Right” to No. 76 on the Hot 100 in 2019. Some linked him romantically to Sivan when they worked together, but there’s no real evidence of any romance between the two musicians.