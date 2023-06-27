Queen of the Universe Has Officially Been Canceled

Fans of drag queens who can sing are in for some disappointing news. Paramount+ has officially canceled the show Queen of the Universe, leaving viewers devastated. What’s even worse is that soon, no one will be able to watch the program at all.

Paramount+ recently announced that it has made the decision not to move forward with Queen of the Universe, resulting in the cancellation of a potential third season. This decision alone was enough to disappoint fans who had eagerly anticipated the continuation of the show. However, that was only the first half of the bad news.

In addition to the cancellation, Paramount+ has decided to remove the entire series from its streaming service. This means that very soon, fans will no longer be able to watch old episodes of Queen of the Universe either. The show, which showcased the talents of drag queens with exceptional singing abilities, will soon disappear from the screens of dedicated viewers. Those who love the show have until June 30 to watch it, at which point it may never be available again.

Queen of the Universe features drag queens singing their heart out, which makes it different from other, very popular shows about drag queens. While music factors heavily into drag performances, not many queens are known for their vocal abilities, but a handful can really belt a tune. The reality favorite is hosted by Graham Norton, and the judging panel includes Leona Lewis, Trixie Mattel, Michelle Visage, Vanessa Williams and Mel B.

The show premiered in December 2021 with half a dozen episodes. After that initial success, Queen of the Universe returned earlier this month with eight more episodes. Now, the series is about to disappear completely just days after it returned.

Queen of the Universe is one of several series that Paramount+ is canceling and removing from the platform. The company also cancelled The Game reboot, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, and a Star Trek series. The show’s cancellation is a strategic move by the company to utilize tax write-offs for underperforming series, aligning with their broader plan. This trend seems to have started with HBO Max (now just Max), and other entertainment giants are following suit, with Paramount+ being the latest.