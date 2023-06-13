Safe Space NOVA’s Pride Prom Enters “A New York State of Mind”

“As much as we’ve seen a progression and needed change, in which more schools have an accepting and affirming climate, where people are able to go to a dance and dance with whomever they choose and dress how they want to, for students who are not out, prom can still be an intimidating experience,” says Amy Cannava.

Cannava, a school psychologist who serves as program manager for social activities and social support at Safe Space NOVA, is discussing the motivation behind the LGBTQ youth organization’s annual “Pride Prom.”

“We’ve also had situations where young people just don’t feel psychologically — if not physically — safe at their own prom because it’s in a smaller school or a school where there are fewer out LGBTQ youth,” she adds. “And so knowing that you’re going into an environment where everyone is either an ally or queer or trans is instantly supportive and disarming, because people don’t feel the need to hide who they are or worry about people questioning them.”

Held annually, the Pride Prom is an event that serves as an LGBTQ alternative to a traditional prom for high school-aged students, from rising ninth graders to recent graduates. Attendees can bring one person under 20 as a ticketed guest.

Although adult coordinators provide some oversight in terms of planning and logistics, the prom’s theme and its various activities or features are the brainchildren of Safe Space NOVA’s student ambassadors.

Ambassadors are volunteer applicants selected by Safe Space NOVA’s board – typically students from different school districts throughout the Northern Virginia region, many of whom have already taken on leadership roles in other capacities, such as being a leader of a school’s Gender and Sexuality Alliance, or extracurricular groups, sports teams, or clubs, including some religiously-affiliated organizations.

“The prom has always been student-initiated and student-driven,” says Cannava. “It’s important to center student voices because students know what students want, and they are the face of the prom. It’s their prom.”

The theme for this year’s prom, hosted in conjunction with the City of Alexandria’s Office of the Arts, is “A New York State of Mind.” It will be held on Friday, June 16, at the Torpedo Factory Art Center in Alexandria from 7 to 11 p.m.

“I think part of the inspiration [for this year’s theme] came from the venue itself,” says Cannava, referring to the former naval munition factory’s World War I-style architecture. “In my mind’s eye, it’s like a subway station in New York. The original thought from the venue’s senior staff was to make the venue like Studio 54, but the students and I worked together to come up with the idea of dividing the space into sections.

“So we’re going to have a Broadway section to appeal to thespians. We’re going to have a ‘ball drop’ representing Times Square on New Year’s Eve in the middle of the dance floor. There’s a section that’s like a 1970s blacklight area, which is reminiscent of Studio 54. And then there will be an homage to the fashion industry. In addition to a genderqueer Statue of Liberty, there will be various mannequins dressed to the nines, because New York is all about shopping and fashion.”

“The other thing we’ve done, this year, based on survey feedback, is students wanted better food. So we brought in an amazing caterer, Classic Catering, located in Lorton. They have been great to work with, and the food looks delicious. I think the teens are going to be very excited.”

In addition to food, drink, and a live DJ playing everything from Broadway tunes to chart-topping hits, the prom features various art activities, a blacklight body and face painting artist, a live mural painting, in-person performances, and a lottery-style drawing with door prizes for a lucky few.

There will also be an educational aspect to the prom, in addition to the dancing and art festivities.

“We try to connect students to affirming resources in the area,” says Cannava. “We have vendor tables where they’re not selling anything, but they’re promoting their product or service and informing student attendees about affirming counseling services that are available in the area, legal services that are available in the area, promoting community organizations like Equality Arlington or Equality Prince Loudoun, as well as youth-specific organizations.”

While the Pride Prom typically doesn’t generate a profit that exceeds the cost of carrying it out, any leftover money is usually donated to a nonprofit of the ambassadors’ choice. This year, the ambassadors selected Safe Space NOVA as the beneficiary for the first time.

“I don’t expect to have any added revenue at this point, but as a nonprofit, we would welcome any extra money in terms of donations because it would help to fund future events,” says Cannava.

As a nonprofit not affiliated with a specific school, Safe Space NOVA cannot advertise directly in schools, meaning that the event’s promotion — and ultimately, its success in drawing crowds — is heavily dependent on word-of-mouth or social media postings.

“One of the things that always breaks my heart is when pictures are posted after the event and teens start hearing about it from other teens, and they have this regret and feeling of, ‘I wish I had known this was happening,’” says Cannava. “We do our best to promote it. But if you don’t know it exists, you might not even recognize the signs, the posters, the social media posts on TikTok, Facebook or Instagram.

“My hope is that either affirming teachers or affirming parents or the youth themselves see our signs and realize that it’s not something they want to miss. Our attendees frequently report that it’s the best night of the year, and they look forward to it 365 days later.”

Safe Space NOVA’s “New York State of Mind” Pride Prom will be held on Friday, June 16 from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Torpedo Factory Art Center, 105 N. Union St., in Alexandria, Va. For tickets or more information, visit www.safespacenova.org/pride-prom.

Additional reporting by Joseph Reberkenny.