Taylor Swift Stops Concert To Acknowledge Pride

Taylor Swift, amidst the current surge in anti-LGBTQ+ legislation across the U.S., dedicated a moment in a recent performance during her The Eras Tour to commemorate Pride Month and emphasize the inclusive environment she fosters for her queer fans.

Pausing her concert on Friday (June 2) in Chicago, Illinois, the renowned pop artist expressed her gratitude for her queer fans. She also commented on how much she loves that her shows have become something of a secure haven where individuals of all identities can authentically embrace their true selves.

Swift began a several-minute-long monologue about Pride and acceptance by saying, “I’m looking out tonight, I’m seeing so many incredible individuals who are living authentically and beautifully, and this is a safe space for you.” This was met with thunderous applause from the audience.

“This is a celebratory space for you,” the Grammy winner continued, adding, “One of the things that makes me feel so prideful is getting to be with you and watching you interact with each other, being so loving and so thoughtful and so caring.”

The superstar continued to talk amid more cheers and applause, saying, “Being with you during Pride Month, getting to sing the words to ‘You Need To Calm Down’ where there are lyrics like, ‘Can you just not step on his gown?’ or ‘Shade never made anybody less gay.’ You guys are screaming those lyrics. Such solidarity. Such support of one another and such encouraging, beautiful acceptance and peace and safety. And I wish that every place was safe and beautiful for people of the LGBTQ+ community.”

Swift then got political, discussing the many laws and regulations being pushed in states around the country that aim to dehumanize LGBTQ people. “We can’t talk about Pride without talking about pain,” Swift commented, continuing, “It’s painful for everyone. Every ally. Every loved one. Every person in these communities.” She encouraged everyone to learn more about who is running in local elections and even to get involved, which is a habit she’s picked up in the latter part of her career.

The singer-songwriter ended her speech and got back to the music after a few moments, but not before ending on a positive note: “I love you guys so much, and happy Pride Month.”