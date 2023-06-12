Tony Awards 2023: Full List Of Winners

- News
The Tony Awards have come and gone for another year, and Broadway enthusiasts have a lot to celebrate following the annual celebration of theatrical excellence. From the glitz and glamour to the heartfelt performances, the event showcased the best of Broadway’s vibrant world and showed that the theater world is back in a major way.
Leading the pack in terms of wins was the new musical Kimberly Akimbo, which walked away with five prestigious Tony Awards. The production secured accolades such as Best Musical, Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, and Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre.
Close on the heels of Kimberly Akimbo were Some Like It Hot and Leopoldstadt, as both showed earned four wins each. Some Like It Hot, a musical reimagining of the timeless comedy, entered the night with the highest number of nominations, with 13 chances to take home a coveted Tony.
Life of Pi also made its mark at this year’s Tony Awards, earning three prizes, predominantly in technical categories. The production’s remarkable visual effects and innovative stagecraft were acknowledged, while it was shut out of more competitive fields like acting.
Hosting the Tony Awards once again was Ariana DeBose, a Tony nominee and Oscar winning actor and singer, but this year brought a unique challenge for DeBose and the event as a whole. The ongoing strike by the Writer’s Guild of America meant that there were no scripted banter or jokes for the host to rely on. Undeterred, DeBose took to the stage and primarily improvised her dialogue. While there were moments where the impromptu nature was evident, DeBose skillfully navigated the situation, making sure the whole thing felt fun and light.
In the absence of written speeches, the ceremony included additional musical numbers and showcased nominees in action. These snippets allowed for a deeper appreciation of the actors’ and performers’ talents, granting them a few extra seconds to shine on screen, and ultimately it made for an even more enjoyable evening.
Best Play
Leopoldstadt
Best Musical
Kimberly Akimbo
Best Revival of a Play
Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog
Best Revival of a Musical
Parade
Best Book of a Musical
Kimberly Akimbo
David Lindsay-Abaire
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
Kimberly Akimbo
Music: Jeanine Tesori Lyrics: David Lindsay-Abaire
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Jodie Comer, Prima Facie
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Brandon Uranowitz, Leopoldstadt
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Miriam Silverman, The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Alex Newell, Shucked
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo
Best Scenic Design of a Play
Tim Hatley & Andrzej Goulding, Life of Pi
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Beowulf Boritt, New York, New York
Best Costume Design of a Play
Brigitte Reiffenstuel, Leopoldstadt
Best Costume Design of a Musical
Gregg Barnes, Some Like It Hot
Best Lighting Design of a Play
Tim Lutkin, Life of Pi
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Natasha Katz, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Best Sound Design of a Play
Carolyn Downing, Life of Pi
Best Sound Design of a Musical
Nevin Steinberg, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Best Direction of a Play
Patrick Marber, Leopoldstadt
Best Direction of a Musical
Michael Arden, Parade
Best Choreography
Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot
Best Orchestrations
Charlie Rosen & Bryan Carter, Some Like It Hot
