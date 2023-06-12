Tony Awards 2023: Full List Of Winners

The Tony Awards have come and gone for another year, and Broadway enthusiasts have a lot to celebrate following the annual celebration of theatrical excellence. From the glitz and glamour to the heartfelt performances, the event showcased the best of Broadway’s vibrant world and showed that the theater world is back in a major way.

Leading the pack in terms of wins was the new musical Kimberly Akimbo, which walked away with five prestigious Tony Awards. The production secured accolades such as Best Musical, Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, and Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre.

Close on the heels of Kimberly Akimbo were Some Like It Hot and Leopoldstadt, as both showed earned four wins each. Some Like It Hot, a musical reimagining of the timeless comedy, entered the night with the highest number of nominations, with 13 chances to take home a coveted Tony.

Life of Pi also made its mark at this year’s Tony Awards, earning three prizes, predominantly in technical categories. The production’s remarkable visual effects and innovative stagecraft were acknowledged, while it was shut out of more competitive fields like acting.

Hosting the Tony Awards once again was Ariana DeBose, a Tony nominee and Oscar winning actor and singer, but this year brought a unique challenge for DeBose and the event as a whole. The ongoing strike by the Writer’s Guild of America meant that there were no scripted banter or jokes for the host to rely on. Undeterred, DeBose took to the stage and primarily improvised her dialogue. While there were moments where the impromptu nature was evident, DeBose skillfully navigated the situation, making sure the whole thing felt fun and light.

In the absence of written speeches, the ceremony included additional musical numbers and showcased nominees in action. These snippets allowed for a deeper appreciation of the actors’ and performers’ talents, granting them a few extra seconds to shine on screen, and ultimately it made for an even more enjoyable evening.

Best Play

Leopoldstadt

Best Musical

Kimberly Akimbo

Best Revival of a Play

Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog

Best Revival of a Musical

Parade

Best Book of a Musical

Kimberly Akimbo

David Lindsay-Abaire

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Kimberly Akimbo

Music: Jeanine Tesori Lyrics: David Lindsay-Abaire

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Jodie Comer, Prima Facie

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Brandon Uranowitz, Leopoldstadt

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Miriam Silverman, The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Alex Newell, Shucked

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Tim Hatley & Andrzej Goulding, Life of Pi

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Beowulf Boritt, New York, New York

Best Costume Design of a Play

Brigitte Reiffenstuel, Leopoldstadt

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Gregg Barnes, Some Like It Hot

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Tim Lutkin, Life of Pi

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Natasha Katz, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Sound Design of a Play

Carolyn Downing, Life of Pi

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Nevin Steinberg, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Direction of a Play

Patrick Marber, Leopoldstadt

Best Direction of a Musical

Michael Arden, Parade

Best Choreography

Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot

Best Orchestrations

Charlie Rosen & Bryan Carter, Some Like It Hot