U.S.-Mexico Soccer Match Suspended Over Anti-Gay Chant

West Virginia University men's basketball head coach Bob Huggins apologized after using an anti-gay slur to describe a Catholic school rival during an appearance on a Cincinnati-area radio program.

Appearing Monday, May 8, on the "Bill Cunningham Show" on Cincinnati's Newsradio 700 WLW, one of the hosts asked Huggins -- who previously coached the University of Cincinnati Bearcats from 1989 to 2005, leading the team to 14 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances -- about his thoughts on the team's former in-city rival, Xavier University.

In response, Huggins made several anti-gay remarks and slurs directed toward Xavier's fanbase, which he claimed was hostile toward him and his team during Cincinnati-Xavier "Crosstown Shootout" rivalry games.