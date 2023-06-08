Watch The Trailer For Matt Bomer And Jonathan Bailey’s New Show

The first trailer for he highly-anticipated new miniseries Fellow Travelers starring none other than Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey has been released, and if any gay person wasn’t already excited for this upcoming show, this teaser should get them on board.

The trailer features Bailey and Bomer’s characters crossing paths, and it’s clear that their eyes meeting in a flirtatious encounter is setting the stage for what lies ahead. The Fellow Travelers teaser is scintillating and sexy, but it doesn’t give too much away.

Based on Thomas Mallon’s 2007 fictional novel of the same name, Fellow Travelers is an upcoming American historical television miniseries. The show is based around Bomer’s character, Hawkins Fuller, who exudes both charm and is, unsurprisingly handsome, and Tim Laughlin (played by Bailey), who is far more religious and who seems to be much more ideal in his pursuits.

In the midst of Joseph McCarthy ruthless campaign against subversives sexual acts and lifestyles (as being gay was known as the time), Fuller and Laughlin forge a passionate romance. They continue to remain in one another’s lives for decades, and their love is shown with a backdrop of some of the most important moments in U.S. history.

A release date doesn’t appear to have been shared just yet, but if the trailer is out now, it can’t be too long before fans can catch the show. The filming of the miniseries began in Toronto on July 27, 2022, and came to a close on December 9, 2022. The book was adapted by Emmy and Oscar-nominated screenwriter Ron Nyswaner, who is perhaps best known as the man who penned the script for another LGBTQ favorite, Philadelphia starring Tom Hanks and Denzel Washington.

Weeks before the trailer was unveiled, Bomer took to Instagram to post stills from the show, with the first one catching eyes as it features both Bomer and Bailey frolicking in the surf.