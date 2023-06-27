Watch The Trailer For Upcoming Lesbian Film Drive-Away Dolls

Excitement is building among LGBTQ moviegoers as the trailer for the highly anticipated queer film, Drive-Away Dolls, has been released a few months after the movie’s initial announcement. The trailer sets the tone for what appears to be a must-see comedy that blends humor, suspense, and perhaps even a murder or two. Directed by the celebrated filmmaker Ethan Coen, Drive-Away Dolls promises to deliver an entertaining and stylized movie experience.

Set to a rocking tune, the short clip showcases the film’s fantastic stylized visuals and some thrilling moments, Drive-Away Dolls seems poised to captivate audiences with a perfect balance of humor and nail-biting suspense. The inclusion of danger and potential murders aligns with the director’s style, as Coen is known for his knack for blending dark humor and captivating narratives.

The film stars Margaret Qualley as Jamie, a lesbian protagonist seeking a fresh start after yet another breakup. Accompanied by her friend Marian, portrayed by Geraldine Viswanathan, the two embark on a road trip to Tallahassee. Quickly, a fortuitous mix-up involving a rental car leads them into possession of something highly valuable, though what it is isn’t immediately clear. Soon, it becomes evident that dangerous individuals will stop at nothing to reclaim the mysterious suitcase.

Directed by Hollywood favorite Coen, Drive-Away Dolls exhibits some resemblances to his masterpiece Fargo. However, this particular film appears to prioritize humor over violence, promising a more light-hearted experience. Coen co-wrote the script alongside his wife, Tricia Cooke.

In a recent interview with Variety, Cooke and Coen discussed the film’s themes and their personal connection to the LGBTQ community. While Coen himself is not a member of the LGBTQ community, Cooke proudly identifies as queer. “I’m queer, and I’ve always identified as queer,” she stated in the interview. “Making a queer movie that was fun, playful and didn’t take itself too seriously especially back when we wrote it in 2002 seemed like a really fun and interesting idea.”

Drive-Away Dolls boasts an impressive ensemble cast, attracting top-tier celebrities eager to collaborate with one of the Coen Brothers. In addition to the two female leads, the film features the talents of Beanie Feldstein, Colman Domingo, Pedro Pascal, Bill Camp, and Matt Damon.

While the trailer may create the impression of a perfect summer flick, fans will need to exercise patience. Drive-Away Dolls is scheduled for release on September 22 and will initially be available exclusively in theaters. This release strategy allows viewers to immerse themselves in the cinematic experience and relish the film’s visuals and performances on the big screen.