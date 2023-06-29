Watch This Fan Come Out To His Mom In Front Of Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha, known for her chart-topping hits like “I’m Good (Blue)” with David Guetta, “In the Name of Love” with Martin Garrix and “Baby, I’m Jealous” with Doja Cat, has garnered a sizable gay following throughout her career, and her concerts often attract young LGBTQ listeners who find solace and inspiration in her music. Recently, one of her most devoted fans seized the opportunity to open up about his personal journey during a memorable encounter with the singer.

During a stop on her current Best F*n Night of Your Life tour, Bebe Rexha took the time to meet with fans outside the venue. Among the crowd was an 18-year-old man who had a profound story to share. A video capturing the interaction begins with the fan, overcome with emotion, tearfully explaining to Rexha how her album Better Mistakes helped him navigate through a difficult period of depression after he relocated to Tennessee.

Bebe Rexha reacts to a fan who came out as gay to their mom in front of her. pic.twitter.com/qALEzqzzgE — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 28, 2023

Moved by his heartfelt admission, Rexha offered words of comfort and support, saying, “Take a deep breath. Let’s enjoy this moment together. I love you so much. You’re so strong.” Meanwhile, the fan’s mother can be heard speaking to Rexha just off-screen, confirming proudly that it’s her child. As the fan regained his composure, he made an unexpected announcement, saying, “I’m gonna do this in front of you.”

Rexha, visibly confused by the fan’s statement, questioned, “What are you gonna do in front of me?” Unbeknownst to her, a significant moment was about to unfold. The young fan turned to face his mother, although the visuals in the video were slightly obscured, and bravely blurted out, “I’m gay.”

In a heartwarming display of acceptance and unconditional love, his mother responded without hesitation, saying, “That’s fine. That’s absolutely fine. I still love you.” Tears flowed freely, and Rexha embraced the fan, expressing her pride and admiration, “I’m so proud of you.” Those standing around waiting to see the star applauded the coming out, and it looks like it was an overly positive experience for everyone — especially the young fan.

Deeply moved by the powerful interaction, Rexha shared the video on her Instagram account, and within moments, it spread like wildfire, capturing the attention of online users worldwide. Fans of the singer, as well as those who may not be familiar with her music, applauded the heartfelt moment and commended both the fan’s courage and his mother’s unwavering support.