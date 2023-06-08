Party of Hate: Where the 2024 GOP Candidates Stand on LGBTQ Issues

Beloved performer of stage and screen Patti LuPone has stood up for trans people and expressed her outrage towards the current efforts of right-wing factions in the United States to marginalize the LGBTQ community.

And, in typical fashion for the superstar, she is not mincing her words.

During a recent appearance on The View, the star of shows like Company and Evita stated her belief that the country was moving in a perilous direction when it came to anti-LGBTQ sentiment.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-BdlPDL66bM

LuPone was asked to comment on Florida governor Ron DeSantis and his crackdown against the LGBTQ community.