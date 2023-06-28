Where To Watch Trixie Mattel Post-Queen Of The Universe’s Axing

Paramount+ has dealt a blow to its viewers by announcing the cancellation of the popular drag-themed singing competition, Queen of the Universe. As of June 30, the show will be removed from the streaming platform entirely, leaving fans unable to watch it. Among the disappointed audience are followers of the show’s esteemed judges, such as the beloved Trixie Mattel.

Known for her comedic prowess, acting skills, musical talent, and hosting abilities, Mattel has been a part of the series since its inception and remained loyal throughout both seasons. Sadly, fans will no longer have the opportunity to enjoy her insightful commentary. Despite this setback, it is reassuring to know that Mattel’s presence on television is far from over.

In the absence of Queen of the Universe, here are five show that Mattel stars in that fans can binge next.

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula is an American reality competition television series, with the Boulet Brothers serving as hosts of their own namesake show. In every season of the series (of which there have now been four), the Boulet Brothers present a fresh group of 11 drag artists hailing from various parts of the world with a challenge each week that shows whether they’d survive in the underground drag scene. After bouncing around networks and platforms, the program is now exclusive to Shudder, which focuses on horror content. Mattel was a guest on an episode in season four.

Super Drags

A Brazilian adult animated comedy streaming television series, Super Drags combines humor and animation into something entirely its own. In the series, Donizete, Patrick, and Ralph, three close friends employed at a department store, lead dual lives as drag queen superheroes named Scarlet Carmesim, Lemon Chiffon, and Safira Cyan, respectively. They are tasked with saving the world from the evil and homophobic Lady Elza. While the show is originally made in Portuguese, Mattel provided vocals for the English dubbed version alongside fellow famous drag artists like Ginger Minj, Willam, and Shangela.

UNHhhh

Aside from RuPaul’s Drag Race, Mattel might be most famous for her web series UNHhhh, which she co-hosts with her friend and frequent collaborator Katya Zamolodchikova (or just Katya, to your dad). The show is incredibly simple, as it features nothing more than the two hilarious queens talking about anything and everything in front a green screen. Producers add in sound effects and visuals, but Mattel and Katya do most of the work. UNHhhh has now been running for hundreds of episodes, and it shows no sign of slowing down.

I Like To Watch

After finding immense success with UNHhhh, which requires very little in terms of production, Netflix recruited the two friends for a new web series: I Like To Watch. The streamer pays the queens to sit in a fake living room on a couch and watch TV shows and movies made by the company. They provide commentary, usually making fun of the programs and films, but they do so in a way that is supremely entertaining, and clearly Netflix is happy with how things are going, as the series has been running for years now.

RuPaul’s Drag Race

It all started with RuPaul’s Drag Race, which remains the best drag queen show on TV. Mattel made her name on the reality series, first as a contestant on season season seven, and then again on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars as the season three winner. Mattel is one of the brightest stars to emerge from the Emmy-winning standard, and though she’s become much more confident since then, she’s still among the best who have ever played the game.