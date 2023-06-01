Yvie Oddly Spills All The Tea On Drag Race Producers

Yvie Oddly has always been known for her outspoken nature. In fact, it’s part of the reason why fans love her so much. The crowned queen recently took to Twitter to express her thoughts on the current season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, and they’re not all positive.

In a series of tweets, the former champion fearlessly called out influential individuals within the show’s universe. Oddly fearlessly took to task individuals in positions of power within the RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars community. Unafraid and unapologetic, she voiced her opinions without hesitation, shedding light on issues that are often overlooked or ignored.

Oddly took umbrage with the show that made her a star, pointing the finger at producers and explaining why they’re actually doing some real harm in addition to a lot of good.

1. These queens are remarkable!

The flexible RuPaul’s Drag Race winner began the thread by putting first thing’s first: “These queens are remarkable!” she began, quickly adding, “The drag artists are and have ALWAYS been the lifeblood of what makes this franchise great.” This is a comment that isn’t made often enough and is worth highlighting. Oddly further explained her point, saying, “All the things we love: the looks, the catchphrases, the memes, the drama—it all comes from the queens.”

Then, after starting things off nice, she went right for the jugular. “The producers are often the greediest, most-calculating, capitalist culture thieves,” Oddly wrote, shocking many in the comments. “They fuck with real people’s lives, career opportunities, and health,” she stated, continuing, “They drive themselves home in their luxury cars when their contestants are sleep-deprived, depressed, and DRASTICALLY underpaid for their contributions to the cultural phenomenon”

She wrapped her critique by saying, “Then they tell themselves they’re good people for showcasing queer content and creating opportunities for us while ignoring the irreparable damage they cause, and creating a chokehold monopoly on how drag artists can succeed.”

After eviscerating some unnamed producers (though a quick Google search will show who Oddly is talking about), the beloved RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7 contestant admitted that it’s not all bad. “Let me be clear: I am so so SO thankful for Drag Race!,” she shared, before also sharing that she is “hopeful for a future where queer people have opportunities to flourish outside of a fake competition to make a few rich old gays richer.”

And as if she hadn’t said enough, Oddly ended the rant with one finally remark, which seems almost shocking of all:

“P.S. they took over a year to pay me my winnings because they conveniently kept forgetting they owed me 100k.”

Having now gone on a very public tirade against the powers that be behind RuPaul’s Drag Race, it seems unlikely that Oddly will ever appear on the program again. Though, now that she’s won one season and competed in another, chances are she’s not really looking to return anyway.