5 Things To Know About Anohni

Fans are ecstatic about the return of the indie band now known as Anohni and the Johnsons after a hiatus of 13 years since their last album. The group just released its latest offering, a new CD titled My Back Was a Bridge for You to Cross, which is a little something different for the outfit.

The band’s name change coincides with the lead singer Anohni adopting a new name that aligns with her identity. Throughout nearly two decades, Anohni has stood as a prominent figure in the alternative/indie music scene, captivating audiences with her unique talent. Her music continues to evolve, becoming increasingly captivating and intriguing over time. Her voice remains unparalleled, possessing a quality unlike anything else in the world.

For those unfamiliar with Anohni and the band, let this article serve as an introduction, and then go listen and judge for yourself.

She’s Transgender

Anohni has always been open about her gender identity. Instead of making a grand announcement, she gradually revealed her truth in interviews over the years. Fearlessly, she spoke about being transgender and discussed pronouns long before it became more commonplace in the public eye. Even before changing her name or requesting she/her pronouns, Anohni bravely asserted her identity and did her best to make it seem like it was no big deal.

She Was Nominated For An Oscar

In 2016, Anohni received an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song alongside her collaborator J. Ralph for her co-written track “Manta Ray” featured in the film Racing Extinction. This nomination made her the first openly transgender performer to be up for an Academy Award. Despite the honor, Anohni made the decision not to attend the ceremony, expressing her disappointment in not being invited to perform like other nominees. In a statement, she shared her thoughts, saying, “I imagined how it would feel for me to sit amongst all those Hollywood stars, some of the brave ones approaching me with sad faces and condolences. There I was, feeling a sting of shame that reminded me of America’s earliest affirmations of my inadequacy as a trans person.”

She Originally Wanted To Make Theater

Anohni had initially set her sights on a career in theater. After graduating from high school, she relocated to New York City and enrolled at New York University’s Experimental Theatre Wing. Throughout her college years and beyond, she collaborated with fellow artists on notable productions such as The Birth of Anne Frank/The Ascension of Marsha P. Johnson, which garnered acclaim. It was during this period that she also started performing music in various bars and clubs, eventually finding her true creative path in the world of music.

Her Band Changed Its Name

Initially rising to prominence as the front person and primary songwriter of the indie band Antony and the Johnsons, Anohni found some wins right away. The band released multiple albums under this name, receiving considerable critical acclaim and achieving a certain level of commercial success. However, following Anohni’s decision to change her name to align with her gender identity, the group underwent a rebranding, adopting the new name Anohni and the Johnsons.

She’s Also An Artist

Beyond her contributions to the music industry, Anohni has established herself as a notable figure in the art world. Alongside her endeavors as a critically acclaimed musician, she has also produced contemporary artworks that have been exhibited in prestigious galleries and museums worldwide. Her creative endeavors have been showcased in cities such as London, Brussels, Turin, Los Angeles, and New York City, among others. Not only does Anohni create her own art, but she also takes an active role in curating exhibitions featuring the works of other artists as well.