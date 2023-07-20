Ariana Grande Is Reportedly Already Seeing Her ‘Wicked’ Co-Star

News of Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez’s split after just two years of marriage has left fans saddened. However, it appears that Grande has wasted no time in moving on, and according to reports, she is now romantically involved with her co-star from the film adaptation of Wicked, actor Ethan Slater.

People magazine recently revealed that Grande has found solace in the company of her co-star, with whom she shares the screen in the highly-anticipated movie version of the hit Broadway musical. The two talented stars seem to have developed a close bond while working on the project together, and their friendship has reportedly blossomed into something more.

Slater himself is no stranger to personal turmoil, as he too is experiencing a separation from his wife of five years, Lilly Jay. The couple, who welcomed a son in 2022, have decided to part ways, though when exactly they came to this decision was never shared by Slater.

In Wicked, Grande assumes the role of Glinda, one of the two main characters, while Slater secured the role of Boq. Slater’s background in theater has been the foundation of his successful career, with his Broadway debut as the title character in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical, earning him a Tony Award nomination.

The timeline of Grande’s separation from Gomez is somewhat unclear. While news of their split has recently come to light, sources indicate that they have been apart since January. In a seemingly desperate attempt to rekindle their love, Gomez reportedly flew to the U.K. to see Grande on the set of Wicked. However, it appears that their efforts were in vain, as both parties seem to have moved on.

As Grande finds comfort in Slater, Gomez is also reportedly trying to move forward with his life. Reports suggest that he has started dating other women as he navigates the aftermath of the breakup of his marriage.