Ariana Grande is Reportedly Divorcing Her Husband

Exciting times seem to be on the horizon for the talented pop sensation Ariana Grande, with the highly anticipated release of the first Wicked movie and new music in the pipeline. However, amidst the promising prospects, there comes a somber revelation. According to a report by Page Six, the singer is reportedly planning on divorcing her husband, Dalton Gomez.

Sources close to the couple have revealed that the decision to part ways was not a recent one. In fact, the pair allegedly separated back in January 2023. Despite their separation, they have managed to maintain an amicable relationship throughout these trying times.

In an effort to salvage their relationship, Gomez flew all the way to the U.K. to visit Grande on the set of the Wicked movie. It appears, though, that their attempts to reconcile were in vain. Despite his heartfelt efforts, the two seem to have drifted too far apart to rekindle their romance.

The first whispers of their potential split began to surface when eagle-eyed fans noticed Grande attending the Wimbledon tennis tournament without her wedding ring. The absence of the band on her finger fueled speculation about the state of their relationship. It has been reported that Grande hasn’t been spotted with the ring since April.

Grande and Gomez’s journey together as a married couple has been relatively short-lived. The pair exchanged vows approximately two years ago, tying the knot in a private ceremony at Grande’s home in Montecito, CA, in May 2021. The wedding was an intimate affair, attended only by their closest friends and family. The secrecy surrounding their nuptials was such that Grande chose not to disclose her wedding plans publicly. Instead, the world learned of their union only after the ceremony had taken place. Their love story, however, had begun to unfold publicly before that, with Gomez’s romantic proposal in December 2020.

Grande is currently on a break from filming Wicked, which has been split into two films. The actor’s strike has ensured that all major productions are on hold, and there’s no telling when they’ll pick back up again. If the strike goes on for a long time, it may push back the initial release date for the first Wicked picture, and then certainly the second.