Bella Ramsey Makes Emmy History With ‘The Last of Us’ Nom

The Last of Us garnered significant attention and acclaim from the TV industry this week, securing an impressive 24 nominations at the 2023 Emmy Awards, making it the second-most-nominated show of the year. Only the critically acclaimed drama Succession surpassed it with 27 nominations. Of the dozens of chances to win some gold, one particular nomination stands out and makes history for its talented star, Bella Ramsey.

Ramsey, known for their exceptional performances in projects such as Game of Thrones, has been recognized for their outstanding portrayal of Ellie in The Last of Us, receiving a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. This nomination not only celebrates Ramsey’s exceptional talent but also marks a significant milestone in Emmy history.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ramsey’s nomination is only the second time a nonbinary actor has been nominated in the lead actress category. The first time this happened was just two years ago when Emma Corrin received a nomination for their remarkable portrayal of Princess Diana in The Crown.

Ramsey’s nomination holds additional significance as they are only the third openly nonbinary actor to earn a Primetime Emmy nomination. Joining the ranks of Hacks star Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Ramsey represents the growing diversity and inclusivity within the entertainment industry. While Corrin and Clemons-Hopkins did not secure the trophy in their respective categories, Ramsey has the opportunity to become the first nonbinary individual to claim the prestigious award.

At just 19 years old, Ramsey’s nomination places them among the youngest nominees in Emmy history, particularly within the lead fields for drama programs. Should Ramsey’s name be announced as the winner, they would break the record for the youngest recipient, surpassing Zendaya, who won at the age of 24 for her remarkable showing in Euphoria.

Ramsey’s nomination in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category sparked some debate when it was announced, as some have questioned why a nonbinary actor would be placed in this category at all. Vanity Fair reports that the Emmy Awards do not have specific submission requirements for gender when it comes to submitting to any specific category. If Ramsey were to emerge victorious, they would have the option to have their Emmy inscribed as the “best performer,” should that be what they’d like.