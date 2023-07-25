Bowen Yang, Dan Levy and Ben Platt Were Almost in ‘Barbie’

The Barbie movie has taken the box office by storm, becoming an instant hit with audiences worldwide.

The colorful and vibrant film, led by Margot Robbie as the titular Barbie and Ryan Gosling as her Ken, raked in a staggering $162 million in ticket sales during its first weekend.

That’s enough for the production to earn back its production budget (though not when including what was apparently a huge marketing spend).

For those who have yet to experience the magic of Barbie on the big screen, beware of spoilers ahead!

The movie features not just one Barbie and one Ken but an ensemble of Barbies and Kens, each representing a different version of the doll once made available for kids. In addition to the stocked cast, there were initially even more well-known names expected to grace the film, adding to its star-studded ensemble.

Director and co-writer Greta Gerwig and casting director Allison Jones have been actively promoting the film and sharing fascinating behind-the-scenes insights.

They revealed several prominent actors were approached to portray Kens but couldn’t ultimately join the cast. Among them were three highly talented individuals – Bowen Yang, Dan Levy, and Ben Platt, all of whom would have been great in the role.

Unfortunately, due to various constraints, including Covid-related restrictions at the time of filming and other commitments, Yang, Levy, and Platt were unable to make appearances in Barbie.

Despite this, the film boasts an impressive roster of nearly 10 Kens, portrayed by equally gifted actors such as Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Scott Evans, Ncuti Gatwa, and John Cena.

Each actor brought their own unique style and charisma to their version of Ken, making them similar to one another, but also noticeably different.

Jonathan Groff was reportedly offered the role of Allan, an essential character in the Barbie universe. However, the part ultimately went to the equally talented Michael Cera, who brought his trademark quirky aloofness to the character.