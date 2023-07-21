Brandi Carlile Delivers Surprise Duet With…Her Wife

The much-anticipated Barbie soundtrack was a clear favorite among the LGBTQ community from the moment of its announcement. Then, once the list of artists involved was released, it became obvious that not only was this CD going to be adored by gay listeners, but that it may have been made for specifically that purpose.

Now, just hours after the full-length’s release, it has become even more of a must-hear for the LGBTQ community, especially for lesbians everywhere, thanks to the surprise inclusion of two previously unannounced tracks on the deluxe edition of the set.

Among the surprise additions is a heartwarming duet by the immensely talented and openly lesbian singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile. She chose to cover a song that holds significant meaning within the lesbian community: the Indigo Girls’ iconic track, “Closer to Fine.” Adding an extra layer of depth and emotion to this rendition is the presence of none other than her wife, Catherine Carlile, as they join their voices in harmony.

The couple’s version of “Closer to Fine” has been added to the Barbie soundtrack on the Best Weekend Ever Edition, making it a special treat for fans and a reason for some to keep streaming the just-released album. Also new to the project is a cover of Matchbox 20’s “Push” by none other than the star of the Barbie movie, Ryan Gosling.

The Barbie album has been generating excitement for months, gradually releasing hit singles from a diverse array of artists. With contributions from Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Nicki Minaj, and the latest offering from Sam Smith, the soundtrack has managed to embed itself in pop culture, even long before the CD arrived in full.

Brandi and Catherine’s love story is one that has spanned over a decade. They tied the knot in 2012 after their relationship began in 2009, and they are now raising two daughters together. At the 2023 Grammy Awards, their daughters had the honor of introducing Brandi before her soul-stirring performance in an incredibly sweet moment.