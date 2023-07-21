Britney Spears Returns With New Single ‘Mind Your Business’

After a year of relative silence, pop superstar Britney Spears has returned once again with her latest single, “Mind Your Business.” Teaming up once again with frequent collaborator Will.I.Am, the two artists deliver a track aimed at getting people on their feet and onto the dance floor.

Will.I.Am, the songwriter and producer of “Mind Your Business,” had previously teased the release of the song, insinuating (or perhaps improperly stating) that it would arrive in just a few hours. However, it wasn’t until Friday (July 21) that the track finally dropped, leaving many wondering what caused the slight delay.

The single showcases moments of brilliance in its beats, as is characteristic of Will.I.Am’s forward-thinking production style, which often feels like a glimpse into the future of music. Unfortunately, while the song starts off strong, it fails to maintain the momentum, leaving listeners hoping for something more substantial that lives up to the hype surrounding any new release from Spears.

While the song excels in its musical production, the same cannot be said for its lyrics, which fall short of any depth. As a result, “Mind Your Business” lacks the staying power of their previous collaboration, “Scream & Shout,” which became a global hit. Fans were hoping for a follow-up that would match or perhaps even surpass the success of their previous endeavor, but it seems this was not meant to be.

“Mind Your Business” attempts to serve as a continuation of their previous musical synergy, picking up where they left off with “Scream & Shout.” That said, despite their history of successful joint projects, this latest release is unlikely to attain the same level of global acclaim.

The collaboration between Britney Spears and Will.I.Am is no stranger to success, as the Black Eyed Peas frontman has been credited as a featured artist on several of Spears’s songs. He also executive produced her album Britney Jean, contributing his creative touch to popular singles like “Work Bitch.”

Prior to the release of “Mind Your Business,” Spears’s last single arrived a year ago. “Hold Me Closer” was a collaborative effort with the legendary Elton John. The song, a mashup of several of John’s classic hits, marked a significant moment in Spears’s career, as it was marketed as her comeback after a period of artistic exploration and personal challenges.