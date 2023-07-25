Charles Barkley Tells Anti-LGBTQ Bigots “F**k You”

In the first video, Barkley encourages the crowd to drink Bud Light and expresses support for members of the LGBTQ community.
“I want to say this,” Barkley says. “I want y’all to drink this f*ck*g beer. I want y’all to drink this f*ck*g beer. I got three cases of Bud Light. Hey, and I want to say this. If you’re gay, bless you. If you’re transgender, bless you. And if you have a problem with that, f*ck you!”
“I’m gonna buy some drinks for y’all, and I’m gonna buy Bud Light,” Barkley says in a second video, which was shot the following evening. “Hey, and I’m gonna tell y’all something. All you rednecks or a**holes who don’t want to drink Bud Light, f**k y’all.”
“Y’all can cancel me. I ain’t worried about getting canceled because if yall fire me and give me all that money I’m going to be playing golf every f**king day.”
“So listen, as I said last night, if you’re gay, God bless you. If you’re trans, God bless you. And if you have a problem with them, f**k you.”
This is not the first time Barkley has stood with the LGBTQ community. In 2011 he spoke against bigotry during a tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. before a Celtics-Magic game.
“You know, people try to make it about black and white. He [Dr. King] talked about equality for every man, every woman. We have a thing going on now — people discriminating against homosexuality in this country.
“I love the homosexual people. God bless the gay people. They are great people.”
In 2013, he critiqued the prevalence of homophobia within the sports world in response to some players’ alleged discomfort around the idea of having LGBTQ teammates following NBA player Jason Collins coming out as gay. During an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show, when asked if he’d ever played alongside gay teammates he responded: “Yeah, of course I did!”
“Everybody did. Everybody played with a gay teammate, Dan, and it’s no big deal,” he said.
“First of all, I think it’s an insult to gay people to think they’re trying to pick up on their teammates,” Barkley added. “But everybody’s played with a gay teammate.”
Barkley currently appears on Inside the NBA on TNT where he provides insights and analysis on games and basketball-related topics.
After facing severe transphobic backlash to the single sponsored Instagram post that was her campaign with Bud Light, Dylan Mulvaney has fled to Peru, the trans influencer shared with her TikTok followers on Wednesday.
With the ruins of Inca civilization as her backdrop, Mulvaney described having to escape the United States, which is being pillaged by transphobic legislation, to “feel safe.”
“It’s a little sad I had to leave my own country to feel safe,” she added, “but that will get better eventually.”
The musical theater actor’s solo trip to the land of the Incas is helping her heal from harm inflicted by conservative pundits.
In a move that harkens back to the 1950s while simultaneously echoing the ongoing censorship of depictions of LGBTQ identity nationwide, the Motion Picture Association has given the upcoming queer film Passages an NC-17 rating.
“We hunger for movies that are in any proximity to our own experience,” director Ira Sachs told Los Angeles Times, “and to find a movie like this, which is then shut out, is, to me, depressing and reactionary.”
To be sure, the Sundance drama is quite sensual -- it centers on a Parisian love triangle between a movie director (Franz Rogowski), his artist husband (Ben Whishaw), and a teacher (Adèle Exarchopoulos).
Rhesus macaques have long made excellent lab rats -- er, monkeys, sharing about 93% of the same DNA as humans. They’ve lent their name to the protein that determines blood type. They’ve taught us about the relationship between mother and child, and they’ve facilitated the development of drugs to manage HIV/AIDS.
Their latest gift to humanity? Showing us that it’s normal — and good — to swing both ways.
New research in Nature Ecology & Evolution suggests that so-called “same-sex sexual behaviour” (SSB) among primates is evolved and socially beneficial.
