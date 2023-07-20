Cruz Critics Create Mock “Barbie” Doll Line Trolling Senator

- News
- Arts
- Life
- Community
- Nightlife
- Scene
- Social
- Support
By Joseph Reberkenny on July 20, 2023
An anti-Ted Cruz political action committee has released an ad trolling the Texas Republican senator for obsessing over what he claims are hidden messages in the Barbie movie rather than more pressing political issues.
The “Lose Cruz” PAC’s ad mocks the senator’s obsession with culture-war issues — both real and imagined — by unveiling a collection of “Cruz-inspired Barbie dolls” mocking Cruz’s past actions, statements, or political positions.
The three Cruz-inspired dolls featured in the video show an “Insurrection Barbie”, with included a “Stop the Steal” button and podium to speak from as you attempt to “destroy democracy,” a “MAGA Podcaster Barbie” to help “promote the MAGA agenda” — a nod to Cruz’s own political podcast — and a “Cancun Barbie,” referring to the time when Cruz left Texas to vacation in Cancun while millions of Texans were left without power and water following a historic winter storm.
Cruz recently branded the Barbie movie as Chinese propaganda for a scene in the movie depicting a cartoonish map of the world, displaying a dashed line through the water surrounding the map’s crudely-drawn Asian continent.
Some have argued that the line is meant to represent the so-called “nine-dash line,” which Chinese propagandists have drawn on maps in order to lay claim to disputed territory in the South China Sea that other nations say does not belong to China. The controversy over the imaginary map led Vietnam, which has an ongoing conflict with China over where their maritime borders begin and end, to ban the film. The Philippines also initially flagged the movie over the map before eventually allowing the film to be screened, although the government has asked Warner Bros. to blur the line “in order to avoid further misinterpretations.”
The film’s distributor, Warner Bros., has defended the map of the world that appears in the film, arguing that the map is a children’s drawing and has no intended political meaning.
But Cruz — who frequently seizes on controversies that keep him in the public eye and allow him to pander to conservatives by ranting against various liberal “bogeymen,” including Hollywood at large — has insisted that the inclusion of dotted lines on the map used in the Barbie movie can only be interpreted as an attempt to push “Chinese communist propaganda.”
In a tweet, Cruz alleged that there may be a link between where many Barbie dolls are produced and the allegedly “political” message being pushed in the movie, writing: “I guess Barbie is made in China…”
A spokesperson for the senator told The Daily Mail: “Senator Cruz has been fighting for years to prevent American companies, especially Hollywood studios, from altering and censoring their content to appease the Chinese Communist Party.”
But the Lose Cruz PAC alleges that Cruz’s obsession with social issues — as he frequently rails against LGBTQ visibility, fixating especially on transgender individuals — or pop culture topics as evidence that the senator cares more about his public position and personal fame than his constituents’ needs or concerns.
Since the PAC’s ad was published and shared on social media, it has gained more than 400,000 views.
While the mock dolls touted in the commercial were initially envisioned as a fake product that would never result in a tangible product, the PAC gained so much feedback from Cruz-haters that it was inspired to create doll prototypes and deliver the dolls “inspired by his (lack of) work” to the senator’s office in the U.S. Capitol.
Today we delivered the “Ted Cruz Barbie Collection” to our part-time senator’s office.@TedCruz please enjoy Cancún Barbie, MAGA Podcaster Barbie, and Insurrection Barbie—inspired by you! pic.twitter.com/2DL9dN33fB
— Lose Cruz (@LoseCruzPAC) July 17, 2023
“Today we delivered the “Ted Cruz Barbie Collection” to our part-time senator’s office,” the PAC tweeted. “@TedCruz please enjoy Cancún Barbie, MAGA Podcaster Barbie, and Insurrection Barbie — inspired by you!”
The dolls are not available for purchase by the broader public. Thus far, Cruz has not publicly responded to the stunt.
By André Hereford on July 2, 2023 @here4andre
READ THIS STORY IN THE MAGAZINE
The drop-dead gorgeous epitome of what they used to call "a man's man," movie star Rock Hudson was that indeed, and in more ways than his adoring public was ever supposed to know.
And were it not for Hudson being forced to reveal his AIDS diagnosis, just before his death in 1985, the world outside Hollywood might never have known that one of cinema's classic leading men of the '50s and '60s had hidden his secret life as a gay man.
Those secrets spill out deliciously in Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed, the latest in-depth documentary portrait by Sid & Judy director Stephen Kijak.
By Joseph Reberkenny on June 5, 2023
In his upcoming memoir Pageboy, Elliot Page reveals that a homophobic actor once confronted him at a party in Los Angeles back in 2014, telling him: "You aren't gay. That doesn't exist. You are just afraid of men."
The unnamed actor also told Page, who identified as a lesbian at the time, "I'm going to fuck you to make you realize you aren't gay."
Page had previously come out as gay during a speech at the Human Rights Campaign's "Time to Thrive" conference in Las Vegas shortly before the encounter, leading this particular actor to take issue with Page's identity.
In a chapter titled "Famous A-hole at Party," Page writes about the homophobic encounter with the unnamed actor he considered an "acquaintance." Page writes that a few days after the uncomfortable interaction at the party, the actor attempted to walk back on his comments telling Page: "I don’t have a problem with gay people, I swear."
By John Riley on July 20, 2023 @JRileyMW
Republican presidential candidate and Vivek Ramaswamy has said that U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) would be on his short-list as a potential Supreme Court nominee should a vacancy on the nation's highest court arise.
In a tweet, Ramaswamy announced a short-list of nine individuals he'd consider for a Supreme Court seat if elected president, including Cruz, whom the 37-year-old entrepreneur said has a record of " for the Constitution and against left-radical court-packing" and who is a "champion of religious liberty."
Cruz, a conservative firebrand who frequently speaks out on social issues and has his own politics podcast, clerked for former Chief Justice William Rehnquist and served as Solicitor General of Texas prior to his election to the U.S. Senate in 2012.
These are challenging times for news organizations. And yet it’s crucial we stay active and provide vital resources and information to both our local readers and the world. So won’t you please take a moment and consider supporting Metro Weekly with a membership? For as little as $5 a month, you can help ensure Metro Weekly magazine and MetroWeekly.com remain free, viable resources as we provide the best, most diverse, culturally-resonant LGBTQ coverage in both the D.C. region and around the world. Memberships come with exclusive perks and discounts, your own personal digital delivery of each week’s magazine (and an archive), access to our Member's Lounge when it launches this fall, and exclusive members-only items like Metro Weekly Membership Mugs and Tote Bags! Check out all our membership levels here and please join us today!
Washington's LGBTQ Magazine
Follow Us:
· Facebook
· Twitter
· Flipboard
· YouTube
· Instagram
· RSS News | RSS Scene
Copyright ©2023 Jansi LLC.