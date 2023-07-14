Demi Lovato Announces New Rock Covers Album ‘Revamped’

For months, Demi Lovato has been tantalizing fans with reworked versions of her popular songs, turning pop hits into rock anthems. Today (July 14), the pop sensation revealed that these reimagined tracks were leading up to a much-anticipated announcement. Lovato is set to release her new album, titled Revamped, on September 15.

Revamped will feature 10 rock-infused renditions of her biggest hits, showcasing Lovato’s versatility and the powerful evolution of her sound. By re-recording these tracks as rock songs, she aims to breathe new life into beloved classics and realign them with her current musical direction.

Lovato has already shared several rock remakes as a taste of what’s to come. Simultaneously with the album announcement, she surprised fans with the latest rock rendition of her hit song, “Sorry Not Sorry.” Renamed as “Sorry Not Sorry (Rock Version),” the track features an electrifying guitar solo by none other than Guns N’ Roses’ renowned guitarist, Slash.

Prior to this release, Lovato has recently treated fans to hard rock adaptations of her previous Hot 100 hits, “Heart Attack” and “Cool For The Summer.” These tracks garnered immense praise for their fresh take on years-old tunes, and they demonstrated once again that few in the pop landscape can sing like Lovato.

In a press release unveiling the album, Lovato expressed her motivations behind the project, saying, “With Revamped, I wanted to pay homage to the songs that resonated the most with fans and played a big role in my career by breathing an exciting new life into them.” A full tracklist wasn’t unveiled, but fans who know her discography well can likely guess some of the tunes that are set to be featured on the CD.

Revamped will mark Lovato’s first album since 2022’s Holy Fvck, a full-length that reintroduced her to the rock genre that propelled her into the music industry over a decade ago.