Dolly Parton Drops Her Queenly Cover Of ‘We Are The Champions’

Whenever the iconic Dolly Parton graces the world with new music, the gays should listen with rapt attention. But when she decides to cover one of the most celebrated tracks of all time by a queer artist, it becomes an absolute must-listen for everyone in the LGBTQ community.

Today (Friday, July 21), the country legend unveiled her take on Queen’s timeless anthem, “We Are the Champions,” infusing the classic with her unique musical flair. Originally written and sung by the legendary Freddie Mercury, the flamboyant frontman of Queen, “We Are the Champions” is a rock anthem that has transcended generations.

In her rendition, Parton pays tribute to the original without attempting to country-fy it, delivering her own rendition with her signature rollicking guitar riffs. She even includes just a little bit of the same band’s “We Will Rock You” for good measure and to mix things up a little.

“We Are the Champions” marks the latest single from Parton’s upcoming album, Rockstar, her first venture into the rock genre. The album, highly anticipated by fans and music enthusiasts alike, is scheduled to arrive on November 17. Ahead of its release, Parton has been diligently promoting the record, unveiling tracks one by one. So far, Parton has delivered songs from the set with the likes of Heart’s Ann Wilson (“Magic Man”) and Nikki Sixx and Rob Halford (“Bygones”) as well as her solo cut “World on Fire.”

Rockstar is a project that has been in the works for quite some time. Parton first hinted at the possibility of a rock album before officially announcing it last November. After being inducted into the prestigious Rock and Roll Hall of Fame—an honor she initially attempted to decline—Parton declared her determination to earn her place in those hallowed halls. To achieve this, she revealed her plan to record a rock album, much to the delight of her devoted fans and rock music enthusiasts worldwide.

In keeping with her word, Rockstar promises to be a star-studded affair, featuring an impressive lineup of prominent artists from various genres. With a staggering total of 30 songs, the album boasts collaborations with renowned names like Pink, Miley Cyrus, Paul McCartney, Lizzo, and Melissa Etheridge, among countless others.