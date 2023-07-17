Dolly Parton Insists She’s Never Going To Retire

At 77 years old, Dolly Parton remains a force to be reckoned with in the music industry and a beloved entertainer we can’t imagine living without. The country music legend has made it clear that she has no plans to slow down or retire anytime soon–and for that, we’re thankful.

In a recent interview with Greatest Hits Radio, Parton emphatically stated, “I’m not one to sit around doing nothing—I would never retire.” During the chat, the Grammy winner shared her belief that achieving one’s dreams comes with a responsibility to keep them alive. Parton has been fortunate enough to see her dreams come true, and she’s determined to keep the momentum going.

She stated, “I’ll hopefully drop dead in the middle of a song on stage someday,” adding, cheekily, “hopefully one I’ve written.”

While retirement is not on the horizon for Parton, she acknowledged that health considerations might influence her decisions in the future. As long as she remains healthy and able to perform, she intends to keep thrilling audiences and putting new work out into the world, she says.

Parton was being interviewed largely about her upcoming album, Rockstar, which is coming this fall. She decided to switch things up and venture into the rock genre after being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. As she accepted the honor, Parton expressed her determination to earn her place in the revered institution, which meant making rock music. The album features collaborations with fellow music legends such as Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus, Pink, Brandi Carlile, and more.

Fans won’t have to wait too long for Parton’s latest musical offering. Rockstar is set to hit the shelves on November 17, and people seem more excited for it than almost anything in her extensive discography.

Not one to rest on her laurels (or rest at all, it seems), Parton is also releasing a new book, Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones, a month before the album’s launch. The book delves into her journey in the country music scene and her love for fashion, offering fans a deeper insight into the life and style of the legend.