Drag Race Brazil Announces Its Host

After months of speculation, rumors, and leaked casting calls, the highly-anticipated RuPaul’s Drag Race Brazil is finally becoming a reality (TV show). The latest spin-off from the RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise has officially announced its host, making it feel like the series is coming very close to premiering. While the release date and cast are yet to be revealed, the announcement of the host has undoubtedly set the stage for a fantastic new addition to the brand.

The chosen host for RuPaul’s Drag Race Brazil is none other than Brazilian drag superstar Grag Queen. The charismatic and talented performer will not only take on the role of the host but also serve as the main judge, just as RuPaul does in the American version. Grag Queen has already made a name for herself in the drag world, having emerged victorious in the inaugural season of the now-canceled Queen of the Universe singing reality competition series. Unfortunately, Paramount+ recently removed the show from its platform, much to the disappointment of its fans, but no one can take away her win.

Excited about her new endeavor, Grag Queen took to Instagram to confirm the news, sharing her joy with her followers. The announcement instantly generated an outpouring of support and well wishes from fans and fellow drag artists alike.

While specific details about the upcoming season remain under wraps, it has been revealed that RuPaul’s Drag Race Brazil will be available for streaming on Wow Presents Plus globally. Additionally, viewers in Brazil can tune in to MTV and Paramount+ to catch the exhilarating competition.

The journey towards the creation of RuPaul’s Drag Race Brazil has been a long one, with the show being in the works for several years. Originally, production was supposed to start over five years ago but encountered setbacks when the production company changed. With a renewed vigor and dedication, the series is back on track. Last summer, a casting call was shared, so it’s likely that not only have the competing queens been selected, but the show may have already been filmed.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Brazil is the latest international installment of the beloved queer-focused reality staple. In 2023 alone, the world has witnessed the debut or announcement of new editions in Mexico, Sweden, and Belgium, with the addition of the German and Brazilian series coming soon.