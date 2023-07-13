Dylan Mulvaney: Adios, transphobia. Hola, Peru.

“Okay, surprise, I’m in Peru.”

After facing severe transphobic backlash to the single sponsored Instagram post that was her campaign with Bud Light, Dylan Mulvaney has fled to Peru, the trans influencer shared with her TikTok followers on Wednesday.

With the ruins of Inca civilization as her backdrop, Mulvaney described having to escape the United States, which is being pillaged by transphobic legislation, to “feel safe.”

“It’s a little sad I had to leave my own country to feel safe,” she added, “but that will get better eventually.”

The musical theater actor’s solo trip to the land of the Incas is helping her heal from harm inflicted by conservative pundits.

“I have done shaman ceremonies that were like 10 years of therapy,” Mulvaney told her nearly 11 million followers. “It was wild.”

Mulvaney, who became famous for documenting her transition journey her on TikTok, became the target of unprecedented right-wing vitriol after announcing on Instagram in April that Bud Light had sent her a personalized can of beer to celebrate one year of documenting her transition journey through her series “Days of Girlhood.”

In response, conservatives called for a boycott of the beer, and began vandalizing supermarkets and assaulting people. Mulvaney’s mental health has taken a hit as Anheuser-Busch leadership refused to pour one out for their one-time collaborator, refusing to join a conversation that “divides people,” said chief executive Brendan Whitworth.

And so, to try to get over it all, Mulvaney has gone overseas. She’s “dying” for staples of modern womanhood like “Trader Joe’s rolled chili and lime chips,” but is otherwise “so content,” she said in the video.

“Most of all, this trip has me feeling like my best self again. And that is the best feeling in the world. I hope you can feel that way about yourself too.”