Gay-Porn Star Roman Todd Claims He Almost Died from Overdose

Gay adult film star Roman Todd has claimed he was clinically dead for five minutes after snorting fentanyl-laced pills earlier this month.

Todd, who won the GayVN Award for Performer of the Year back in January, made the stunning announcement during a July 4 livestream with fellow adult film star Cliff Jensen, reportedly a day after the near-fatal overdose.

“I should not be here right now,” Todd said during the livestream.

Jensen told viewers that Ricky Larkin, another adult film star, allegedly gave Todd the deadly pills, which Todd crushed and snorted in a bathroom stall at the Los Angeles International Airport before collapsing.

“If he would have stayed in the bathroom for 20 more seconds and collapsed in the stall,” Jensen said, “they wouldn’t have found him for, what, 20, 30 minutes, an hour until the next fucking shift came through to clean it?

“He would have been dead.”

Todd was revived by naloxone, sold under the brand name Narcan, a medication used to reverse an overdose from opioids, said Jensen, adding that tests showed fentanyl to be the sole drug in Todd’s system.

In a since-deleted Twitter post, Jensen called Larkin a “dirt bag,” to which Larkin responded that Jensen was the one who spent the day with Todd. “I’ll pass a piss test right now- will you?” he wrote. “Sound (sic) to me you got a guilty conscience.”

Despite Larkin’s claims, Todd posted screenshots to Twitter of a text conversation between himself and Larkin from April suggesting that the latter provided him with the fentanyl-laced pills.

“I’ve got 75 pills coming from Arizona tonight,” Larkin allegedly wrote in a text.

“Damn that’s a lot of pills lol,” Todd responded in the exchange.

According to federal data from the National Institute of Health’s National Institute on Drug Use, lesbian, gay, and bisexual adults misuse opioids almost twice as much as their straight counterparts. During 2020, 6.7% of sexual minority adults misused opioids, compared to 3.6% for the general adult population.