Gay Reality Shows Rule The 2023 Emmys

The list of nominees for the 2023 Emmys was released this morning, marking one of the biggest days of the year for the TV industry.

Among the notable contenders are critically acclaimed shows such as Succession, The Last of Us, and The White Lotus, which received numerous nominations and top the field.

When looking at reality, though, it’s the LGBTQ-focused series that have taken the spotlight this year.

Leading the pack as the most-nominated reality show at the 2023 Emmys is RuPaul’s Drag Race. The staple of the LGBTQ community has once again captured the attention of viewers and industry insiders, garnering an impressive seven nods.

RuPaul’s Drag Race is vying for the title of Outstanding Reality Competition Program, an award it has already claimed four times. Additionally, RuPaul himself is in the running for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program. With a record-breaking seven trophies already under his belt in that category, he may soon add to his collection.

Not far behind RuPaul’s Drag Race is the heartwarming series Queer Eye, which secured six nominations this year. The Netflix reboot of the queer-centric makeover program has captivated audiences for years now with its transformative stories, and Emmy voters are still interested.

Queer Eye is nominated for Outstanding Structured Reality Program, while its five talented hosts, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness, go head-to-head with RuPaul for the title of Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program.

Tied with Queer Eye for the second-most nominations among reality shows is Welcome To Wrexham. The docuseries, led by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, chronicles their journey after purchasing a stake in the football club Wrexham A.F.C. It’s fun, but certainly not targeted at the LGBTQ community.

Both RuPaul’s Drag Race and Queer Eye have also earned nominations in several technical categories, demonstrating their excellence beyond hosting and storytelling.

Alongside their friendly rivalry for the prestigious host Emmy, they compete against each other for Outstanding Production Design for a Variety or Reality Series, Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program, Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program, and Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program. RuPaul’s Drag Race additionally vies for Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera).

Not to be forgotten, the spin-off series RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked also seeks recognition at the 2023 Emmys. The companion show is nominated for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program and Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program, contributing to the overall success of the main program.