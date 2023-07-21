Kevin Maxen Becomes First Gay Male NFL Coach

Pop singer Lauv has seemingly come out as part of the LGBTQ community just before the end of Pride. Though he wasn't 100% clear in the manner he did so, it certainly appears that the musician no longer identifies as straight.

Whatever his identity may be, fans seem to be supporting him in large numbers.

The musician took to TikTok recently to share the news, writing the following text across one of his videos that featured him listening to music in a car: "When ur dating a girl but ur also a lil bit into men."

It seems clear that Lauv is not straight, but how exactly he identifies isn't obvious, at least from what was shared in the clip.