Madonna Is ‘On The Road To Recovery’ And Rescheduling Tour

Pop icon Madonna has finally spoken following her recent hospitalization, assuring fans that she is recovering and rescheduling her highly-anticipated tour. The singer took to social media to share a heartfelt thanks, expressing her gratitude for the overwhelming love and support she has received during this challenging time.

In her message, Madonna first thanks her fans for their unwavering support, stating, “Thank you for your positive energy, prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love.” The music icon then provides an update on her health, stating, “I am happy to share that I am on the road to recovery.”

Madonna’s health is, of course, a top priority, but apparently it was not the first thing that came to mind when she came to. “My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children,” she shares, referring to her six children.

She also expressed her dedication to her fans and her desire to deliver an unforgettable experience. She admits, “My next thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour.” The Celebration Tour, which was originally scheduled to kick off this month, was unfortunately postponed due to Madonna’s hospitalization. The chart-topping artist reassured her fans in the post that the plan now is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour, with a new start date set for October in Europe.

Acknowledging the setback caused by her illness, Madonna emphasizes that her main focus at the moment is her health and getting stronger. Her determination to provide an extraordinary performance is evident as she assures her fans, “I’ll be back with you as soon as I can!”

The news of Madonna’s hospitalization came as a shock to her devoted fanbase. Her manager Guy Oseary recently announced that the tour had to be postponed after the music icon was rushed to the hospital with a bacterial infection. Reports revealed that Madonna spent several days in the intensive care unit after being found unresponsive. The severity of her condition raised concerns among fans, but her recent update brings a sense of relief and hope.