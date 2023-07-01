Madonna Is Out Of The Hospital, But Not All Better: Report

Just a few days ago, news broke that Madonna’s upcoming The Celebration Tour has been postponed, as she was gravely ill. Now, it appears the singer has left the hospital, but according to TMZ, she is still not doing well and certainly can’t be expected to pick back up where she left off with her performing schedule.

Madonna’s battle with a serious bacterial infection has taken a toll on her health, leading to her being bedridden even after her release from the hospital. The iconic pop star has apparently been grappling with persistent vomiting and a body still under the throes of the infection.

The distressing ordeal unfolded when Madonna was admitted to the ICU last Saturday due to a collapse. TMZ points to sources that claim that this move was made despite her initial resistance to seeking medical assistance. Unfortunately, her condition hasn’t improved significantly, and since being discharged from the hospital, she has been unable to leave her New York City apartment, confined to her bed while she recovers.

According to sources close to Madonna, the relentless vomiting she has experienced since her hospital discharge has taken a toll on her body. The infection continues to drain her, requiring her to focus on rest and recuperation in order to regain her strength.

Madonna’s team, including her dedicated assistant who was present when she collapsed, has been closely monitoring her progress and providing regular updates. Unfortunately, the road to recovery from a bacterial infection can be unpredictable, so while it’s good news, fans shouldn’t read too much into what it means. This health update shows that Madonna’s condition is improving, but not at the rate some fans had hoped. At this point, it remains uncertain when Madonna will regain her vitality and be able to resume her professional commitments.

As a result of this sudden and very serious infection, her highly anticipated world tour, The Celebration Tour, was postponed indefinitely, as confirmed by her manager, Guy Oseary. The super manager took to his Instagram to share the terrible news, which was met with both disappointment from her fans, but also applause, as she is focusing on her health.

The decision to postpone The Celebration Tour came as a blow to Madonna’s devoted fan base, who had been eagerly anticipating the opportunity to witness her legendary performances once again. She was still in rehearsals for the show at the time, so when she is ready to get back to work, she’ll need to finish preparing, and by then, the dates will likely have been moved.