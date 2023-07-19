Marjorie Taylor Greene Appears in Anti-Transgender Rap Video

For a woman to be a successful politician, she must not know what a gun is, but know how to fire one; must glow in the dark, but in a totally nonradioactive way; and, simply put, must be Beyoncé — this we know from a popular 2019 New Yorker article.

Two election cycles in the House of Representatives since that piece was published, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, has shown the nation another rite of passage for female officeholders: Star in a rap music video.

“I never thought I’d be featured in a rap video but then again I never thought the left would be grooming our children!” wrote Greene in a July 16 Instagram post.

The Republican congresswoman and self-proclaimed “Christian nationalist” from Georgia, who previously called for the end of Pride Month, appears in the video for rapper Forgiato Blow’s song “MTG,” which is laden with anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and references to right-wing conspiracy theories.

The video begins with an inflammatory quote from Greene’s 60 Minutes interview in April: “Even Joe Biden the President himself supports children being sexualized and having transgender surgeries. Sexualizing children is what pedophiles do to children.”

In the video, rapper Forgiato Blow, the self-crowned “Mayor of MAGAville,” while dropping rhymes and spouting blatant falsehoods about the 2020 presidential election, crowns Greene, who sits in a gold-winged throne and wears sunglasses at night, “MAGA’s MVP.”

“Most rap videos exploit women, glorify drugs and violence, but Forgiato Blow’s new video is about calling out the left’s grooming agenda and protecting our children from genital mutilation,” Greene said in a statement. “It was a blast filming this video.”

“I’m proud of Forgiato Blow’s support of my Protect Children’s Innocence Act,” she added, referring to a bill she sponsored to prohibit trans and gender-expansive children from accessing gender-affirming care. The bill would prosecute and sentence doctors found guilty of prescribing such treatments to up to 25 years in prison, and would ban medical schools from teaching about gender-affirming treatments — thereby ensuring that transgender people, including trans adults, will be unable to receive transition-related treatments in the future.

While Greene, promoting the song, tweeted, “Protecting our children has to be our number one priority,” it remains unclear how this legislation would accomplish that goal, given that gender-affirming care is supported by all major medical organizations and linked to dramatic reductions in depression and suicide attempts during adolescence and beyond.

Protecting our children has to be our number one priority. Check out the new song, MTG, by @ForgiatoBlow47!! Thank you for helping me promote the Protect Children’s Innocence Act! 🔥🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/M2dt5a5uoz — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 16, 2023

Blow’s past songs, many shared by Greene on social media, have mocked the toll of the AIDS epidemic (“fake news already spreading disease, like two queers with HIV”) and opposed companies like Bud Light and Target for their collaborations with LGBTQ content creators and designers.

Greene has a colorful history of attacking the queer community, including calling LGBTQ-inclusive school curricula “child abuse,” and claiming that people who support allowing same-sex couples to wed “don’t love God.”