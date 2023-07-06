Ricky Martin And Jwan Yosef Are Getting Divorced

In a surprising turn of events, Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef have revealed that they are ending their marriage after six years together. The beloved couple took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news, leaving fans around the world in a state of shock and sadness.

The singer posted a simple notes-style screenshot to let the news spread, and he wrote a message in both Spanish and English. The message reads, in part, “For some time, we have considered transforming our relationship, and it is after careful consideration that we have decided to end our marriage with love, respect, and dignity for our children — preserving and honoring what we experienced as a couple all of these wonderful years.” He also added that the couple’s “greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and relationship centered on our genuine friendship as we continue the joint upbringing of our children.”

Martin and Yosef tied the knot in 2017, celebrating their love and commitment in a private ceremony surrounded by close friends and family. During their time together, the couple welcomed two beautiful children into their lives. Lucia, born in 2018, and Renn, born in 2019, added to their growing family. Martin, who already had twins Matteo and Valentino from a previous relationship, became a father to four during his time with Yosef.

Martin and Yosef’s love affair began when they initially connected on Instagram in 2015, and their virtual interactions soon led to a deeper connection. The couple’s first in-person meeting, which took place in London, where Yosef was living and working t the time, solidified their bond, and they decided to embark on a journey together.

In 2016, Martin and Yosef took a significant step forward by publicly declaring their love. They attended the amFAR Inspiration event, where they proudly walked the red carpet as a couple. Martin proposed that same year, announcing the good news while on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

As he navigates his upcoming divorce, Martin is still working. He announced in May that he’s set to star in the Apple TV+ comedy series Mrs. American Pie. He released his Play EP in July 2022, which spun off the successful singles “Otra Noche en L.A.” and “A Veces Bien Y A Veces Mal” with fellow musician Reik.