Sam Smith Has Two New Singles On The Way

Sam Smith is keeping exceptionally busy in 2023. They are not only promoting their new album, Gloria, which was released early in the year, but they have also been treating fans to a string of new tunes. The Grammy and Oscar winner has recently announced two new tracks, and the good news is that fans won’t have to wait long to hear them.

Earlier this week, Smith was revealed as the latest addition to the Barbie soundtrack, which is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated pop albums of the year. Smith’s contribution, titled “Man I Am,” is set to be the latest single from the full-length. Fans can mark their calendars for Friday, July 21, as that’s when both the soundtrack and the single will be released.

But that’s not all. Smith is also teaming up with super producer Calvin Harris for another dance-pop collaboration. The duo has completed a new track called “Desire,” which was announced on Instagram. While no release date or further details have been shared about this song, fans can surely expect another catchy and energetic banger from this talented pairing.

This isn’t the first time Smith and Harris have joined forces. Back in 2018, they delivered the global smash “Promises.” The single soared to the top of the charts in the U.K. and performed well in numerous other countries. It also showcased a shift in Smith’s musical direction, as they embraced a more electronic pop sound.

“Man I Am” and “Desire” follow a streak of successful singles that Smith has released throughout 2023. The album Gloria has already spawned two more tracks this year, much to the delight of fans, especially in their home country, the U.K. Collaborations like “Gimme” with Koffee and Jessie Reyez, as well as their own “I’m Not Here to Make Friends” have resonated with audiences. These may be the final official singles from the album, making them even more special.

Just when it seemed like Smith might be entering a quieter phase when it comes to new releases, they surprised everyone with a collaboration with the queen of pop, Madonna. The song titled “Vulgar” showcased their versatility and willingness to explore different musical genres and styles, as it was much darker than many of their other releases.