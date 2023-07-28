Sam Smith Returns With New Calvin Harris Dance Smash ‘Desire’

Sam Smith, the ever-prolific pop singer, is back with a bang in 2023, gifting fans with a new dance smash titled “Desire,” in collaboration with renowned DJ and producer Calvin Harris. The track takes an unexpected sonic direction, steering away from their more traditional dance-pop hits. Instead, “Desire” embodies the essence of trance music, bringing a refreshing change that showcases their creative risk-taking abilities.

Despite veering from their usual musical styles, both Smith and Harris manage to create a pretty catchy track that simultaneously evokes a sense of nostalgia while also somehow venturing into the realm of forward-thinking soundscapes. It’s a blend that might divide some long-time fans of both artists, but the outcome is undeniably charming and a delightful reunion for those who have been waiting for them to collaborate once again.

“Desire” is not the first time that Smith and Harris have joined forces. Back in 2018, they teamed up for “Promises,” a house record that soared to the top of the U.K. charts. Though the genre of “Desire” differs from their previous collaboration, the chemistry between the two artists remains evident, as they effortlessly complement each other’s styles, resulting in a catchy and infectious tune.

Harris has been on a roll in 2023, as he has already released another hit single titled “Miracle” with pop sensation Ellie Goulding. The track dominated the U.K. charts, earning the well-deserved No. 1 spot and gaining recognition as one of the biggest hits of the year.

As for Smith, 2023 has been an exceptionally busy year. They have already treated their fans to an album, Gloria, which received applause for its emotional depth and powerful vocals. Two more singles from the album, “I’m Not Here to Make Friends” and “Gimme,” featuring Koffee and Jessie Reyez, respectively, were spun off and performed well in their home country of the U.K..

Smith also teamed up with the iconic Madonna for the electro track “Vulgar.” Adding another feather to their cap, they recently dropped “Man I Am,” featured on the Barbie movie soundtrack, which turned an already poppy collection into a delightfully campy and gay one.