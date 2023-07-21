Sam Smith’s New Single ‘Man I Am’ Is Their Gayest Song Yet

The highly anticipated Barbie soundtrack has finally arrived, and it comes packed with star-studded singles from some of the biggest names in the industry. Among these tracks, there is one that stands out not only as the gayest on the album but also as the gayest release yet from one of the most popular queer artists in the world: Sam Smith.

Titled “Man I Am,” the latest focus track from the Barbie album is an electrifying electro-pop hit in the making, perfect for lighting up summer dance floors and igniting parties in Fire Island. With production handled by the talented duo Mark Ronson and Ricky Reed, the song boasts an excellent musical arrangement that complements its vibrant and catchy vibe.

But it’s the lyrics of “Man I Am” that truly shine and make this song an absolute must-listen for all LGBTQ fans. Sam Smith fearlessly embraces innuendos and sensual imagery throughout the track, showcasing a level of confidence and boldness that has become a hallmark of their recent releases.

Lines like “This one is for the boys / With your greased up and heavy metal toys / So beefed up, you can’t get through the door” and “See, I’m the groove catcher, hottest thing / Six-pack and tight G-string” are just a glimpse of the playful and daring nature of the song’s lyrics.

“No, I’m not gay, bro / But I’ve been on that lay low” may be the campiest high point for the cut, and it’s hilarious to hear Smith sing these words. This clever and cheeky play on stereotypes challenges societal norms and celebrates self-expression and authenticity. The track’s infectious energy and unashamedly queer lyrics create an atmosphere of fun and excitement, perfectly in line with the spirit of a song created for the Barbie movie.

“Man I Am” joins a string of successful hits from the Barbie soundtrack, including Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night,” Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, and Aqua’s “Barbie World,” and Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” The album has already proven to be a hit among fans globally, and it’s still just getting started.

Smith has been very busy throughout 2023, releasing a series of hit singles while promoting their most recent album, Gloria, which debuted earlier in the year. They also collaborated with the legendary Madonna for “Vulgar,” a sex-driven tune that was trying to be a controversial club banger, but which fell short.

Fans can look forward to more music from Smith as they prepare to release another track, “Desire,” in collaboration with Calvin Harris. Although the release date has yet to be announced, the news of this collaboration broke weeks ago, so it could arrive at any moment.