Troye Sivan Announces New Album And Drops New Single ‘Rush’

Australian pop sensation Troye Sivan has sent fans into a frenzy with the release of his highly-anticipated new single, “Rush.” The electrifying track serves as a tantalizing preview for his upcoming album, Something To Give Each Other, which is set to be released on October 13. Sivan’s fans have eagerly awaited this announcement, and it’s safe to say that they won’t be disappointed.

The news of Sivan’s album release came as a surprise, dropping simultaneously with the pre-announced debut of “Rush.” The artist made the announcement via a press release, which revealed the title and release date of the full-length album. Describing Something To Give Each Other as “a celebration of sex, dance, sweat, community, queerness, love, and friendship,” Sivan promises a vibrant and inclusive musical experience.

“Rush” captures the essence of a thrilling encounter, as Sivan himself describes it. In the release announcement, he shared, “‘Rush’ is the feeling of kissing a sweaty stranger on a dancefloor, a 2-hour date that turned into a weekend, a crush, a winter, a summer.”

Accompanying the release of “Rush” is an attention-grabbing music video that exudes Sivan’s unapologetic queerness. The visual is bold, cheeky, and decidedly gay, immersing viewers in a world where self-expression knows no bounds. The video begins with Sivan (or perhaps another Twink, it’s not clear) playfully spanking his half-exposed butt, setting the tone for the treatment.

Throughout the video, men revel in their freedom to express themselves authentically, showcasing acts of affection, dancing, and embracing their sexuality. It is a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community and a testament to the power of representation in mainstream media.

The infectious energy of “Rush” is undeniable. With its pulsating beats and infectious hooks, the song is a bigger dance anthem than many of Sivan’s previous works. Its expert production and summer-ready vibes make it the perfect addition to any party playlist. This is sure to be played non-stop for the next several months, and if the rest of the album is anything like this new cut, Sivan’s fans are in for a real treat.