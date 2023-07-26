Troye Sivan Confirms That He Is Not, In Fact, A Power Bottom

Troye Sivan is in the middle of a very busy period, as his current single “Rush” is garnering attention worldwide. As he continues to promote his latest smash, he recently addressed a topic from his past that has followed him for years.

During an interview with model and actress Emily Ratajkowski on her podcast High Low, Sivan took the opportunity to clear up a misconception about one of his most memorable hits, “Bloom.”

“I wrote this one song called ‘Bloom,’ right? And it’s about bottoming. And the lyric is ‘I bloom just for you.’ And people took that and ran,” he started.

Sivan then went right to the heart of what he wanted to say, adding, “I think in the sort of consciousness of gay people, I’m some crazy power bottom or something, which is just not the case, and I just wanted to put that out there.”

Sivan then revealed that this assumption has even affected his dating life.

“I think sometimes people are just surprised if they go on a date with me or something like that and I’m like, ‘Oh, by the way, I’m not a bottom.'” So, apparently, the singer is a top?

Since its release, “Bloom” has resonated with many in the LGBTQ+ community and has become a favorite for bottoms and power bottoms everywhere. Sivan contributed to this perception by playfully referring to it in that manner, adding fuel to the fire.

He used the hashtag #BopsBoutBottoming when talking about the song on social media, which only helped along the association.

“Bloom” served as the third single and title track from Sivan’s second album, also named Bloom. While it achieved moderate global success, it was surrounded by bigger hits on the same release such as “My My My!” and “Dance to This” featuring Ariana Grande.

The “Rush” music video was criticized for predominantly featuring white, skinny individuals, similar to Sivan himself. Responding to the controversy, the singer explained, “To be honest, it just wasn’t a thought we had — we obviously weren’t saying, ‘We want to have one specific type of person in the video.’ We just made the video, and there wasn’t a ton of thought put behind that.”