Troye Sivan’s Hottest Thirst Traps

Troye Sivan has been a pop star for more than a decade now, and he now has a discography filled with some of the best bops of the last several years.

The South African/Australian singer is preparing to release his third full-length album, Something to Give Each Other, this fall, and to kickstart the promotion of the CD, he’s dropped what may be the gay summer anthem of 2023: “Rush.”

The dance-pop tune is already a favorite among many gay men, and for good reason — it’s tailor-made for dance floors, it’s incredibly well-written, and the video is sexy as hell.

The visuals features Sivan dancing and having a party with plenty of his twink brethren, and it may be one of the gayest clips of all time.

On full display in the video is Sivan’s incredibly lean body, which he has never been shy about showing off.

The pop star loves to post thirst traps and wear clothes that reveal just how thin and toned he is. While he’s not everyone’s type, he is certainly one of the cutest twinks out there, and there are plenty of photos from throughout his years in the spotlight to prove it.

Here are just a few of Sivan’s hottest snaps. Enjoy them as you listen to “Rush” one more time: