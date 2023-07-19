Virginia Releases Guidelines That Restrict Trans Students’ Rights

The administration of Virginia Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin reportedly removed a page linking to various LGBTQ youth resources and community organizations serving the LGBTQ community after being pressured by a conservative media outlet.

The list of resources appeared on a Virginia Department of Health website geared toward LGBTQ youth, which included links to Q Chat Space, which hosts live chat and online support groups for LGBTQ youth; Queer Kid Stuff, a website for youth and families offering videos, podcasts, newsletters, and other resources for parents of LGBTQ-identifying children; and a helpline and chat rooms for LGBTQ youth run by The Trevor Project, a national suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization.