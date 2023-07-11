Watch Lee Pace Kick Ass While Naked In New ‘Foundation’ Teaser

The internet has long thirsted after actor Lee Pace, and now fans of him have been treated to something that may convince them to watch his new show, Foundation.

Of course, they should already be tuning in, as it’s a well-made program, but this new teaser is an extra incentive.

In the recently released teaser for the upcoming season of AppleTV+’s Foundation, Pace is seen in an action-packed fight scene where he kicks ass. What makes it even more attention-grabbing is that he appears to be wearing nothing.

Pace’s toned and sweaty body — all six-foot five-inches of it — is on full display for all to see, and for that, we can all be grateful.

In the thrilling teaser, assassins have been sent to take out Pace’s character.

Caught in a moment of passion with his clone/droid lover, he swiftly jumps up and fights them off without needing to put on a stitch of clothing.

The clip serves as a great way to draw people into the show, showcasing its high-concept nature that will surely appeal to sci-fi and fantasy lovers. Rather than dwelling on backstory, the teaser focuses on action, intrigue, and, of course, Pace’s impressive figure.

This tantalizing glimpse comes from the highly anticipated second season of Foundation, a sci-fi show based on the stories of the same name by Isaac Asimov.

In the series, Pace takes on the role of Brother Day, also known as Cleon in various forms. He portrays a clone who is also the emperor of a civilization. It makes more sense to watch the show than to explain in a sentence or two here.

Entertainment Weekly had the opportunity to speak with Pace about the upcoming season, particularly about the highly talked-about and sexy scene.

“I was pretty naked,” Pace commented, shedding some light on the teaser. However, he clarified that he wasn’t entirely nude, as the footage seems to suggest, stating, “I was definitely wearing something.”

He nonchalantly revealed, “I don’t mind being [naked],” downplaying the buzz around the scene. According to him, “it’s not a big deal. It’s just a body. That’s my feeling about it.”

Foundation premiered in September 2021 and quickly garnered high viewership, leading to its renewal for a second season just a month later.

Fans can now mark their calendars for the second season’s premiere on July 14. Excitingly, a third season is reportedly already in production, although a release date has not yet been announced.