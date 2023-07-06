Watch The Red, White And Royal Blue Trailer

The highly-anticipated movie adaptation of Red, White & Royal Blue has finally unveiled its first trailer, giving fans a tantalizing glimpse into the enchanting love story between Henry and Alex. Based on the novel of the same name by Casey McQuiston, this upcoming LGBTQ film already looks like it’s going to live up to the novel, which many fans are hoping for.

The trailer wastes no time in immersing viewers into the world of Henry and Alex’s blossoming romance. It features a scene at a wedding, where the two protagonists find themselves in a hilarious cake mishap. This comical encounter serves as the catalyst for their unexpected journey of love and self-discovery.

As the story unfolds, we learn that Henry and Alex are asked by their influential parents to maintain a facade that they care for one another for the sake of public appearances. Little do they know that this charade will lead them to spend an increasing amount of time together, ultimately deepening their connection and igniting a passionate love affair.

Directed by Matthew Lopez, who makes his directorial debut after winning a Tony Award for his play The Inheritance, Red, White & Royal Blue already looks like it’s going to be the perfect mix of fun, funny, and incredibly romantic.

Bringing the characters of Henry and Alex to life are the talented actors Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez. Galitzine takes on the role of Prince Henry, portraying the regal and charismatic heir to the throne. Zakhar Perez, known for his role in The Kissing Booth franchise, steps into the shoes of Alex Claremont-Diaz, the charismatic and passionate son of the President of the United States. Together, their on-screen chemistry is palpable, as the actors do a great job of showcasing the budding love between their characters.

Fans won’t have to wait long to experience this heartfelt and charming love story on the big screen. Red, White & Royal Blue is scheduled to hit theaters on August 11. For those who prefer to enjoy movies from the comfort of their own homes, the film will also be available on Amazon Prime after its theatrical release.