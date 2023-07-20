Watch The ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under’ Season 3 Trailer

As one season of RuPaul’s Drag Race ends, another begins in this seemingly never-ending cycle of fabulousness. A little more than a week before the third season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under is set to start, much has been revealed that has fans of the show even more excited for its premiere than they were to begin with.
The trailer for the upcoming season has finally dropped, giving us a glimpse of what to expect from the highly anticipated season. The short clip is filled with glitz, glamour, and fierce competition, promising an unforgettable season of drag excellence.
One highlight of the trailer is the announcement of the star-studded lineup of guest judges who will be joining RuPaul at the judges’ table. From the music world, we can expect appearances from the likes of Adam Lambert, whose eccentric style and vocal talent make him a perfect fit for the show. Also joining as a guest judge is the multi-talented Keiynan Lonsdale, known for his acting and music, as well as his advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights. Openly gay football player Josh Cavallo will also share his thoughts, and that brilliant smile.
Of course, at the helm of it all is RuPaul, returning as the host and main judge, flanked by his trusted friends, Michelle Visage and permanent Aussie co-judge Rhys Nicholson.
The trailer showcases glimpses of the queens’ jaw-dropping looks and electrifying performances, and it hopefully leaves fans eager to see the full repertoire of talents displayed in the episodes to come. It also hints at some intense moments with snippets of possible confrontations between the contestants. Rarely does RuPaul get stern with the queens, but he seemingly lets loose for just a moment on at least one contestant.
Season three of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under will feature 10 exceptionally talented contestants, each vying for the coveted title of the nation’s next top drag queen. The previously-announced queens include Amyl, Ashley Madison, Bumpa Love, Flor, Gabriella Labucci, Hollywould Star, Isis Avis Loren, Ivanna Drink, Ivory Glaze, and Rita Menu.
The timing of the new season is impeccably scheduled, as it kicks off just one week after the latest installment of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars wraps in the U.S. For fans outside of Australia, fret not, as you can catch the third season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under on WOW Presents Plus.
American Idol is very special for some people, but Whoopi Goldberg is not one of those people. Recently, the legend said on The View that the series was the beginning of the "downfall of society."
This boiling take came from what Goldberg said was the singing competition's encouragement of public judging, and regardless of whether you agree, it is easy to see just how much the series has impacted American culture.
While Queen of the Universe (★★★☆☆), currently on Paramount+, will, like every other singing competition series, reside in Idol's shadow, there is a fundamental tenet that already puts it ahead of the curve: drag queens make for excellent television.
RuPaul has earned a lot of praise and honors throughout the years, including many Emmys and even a Tony Award, but this has to be a new one, even for him.
In a heartfelt tribute on the House floor, Rep. Robert Garcia lauded RuPaul in front of other elected officials. The openly gay California Democratic politicians recognized the immense talent of the supermodel of the world and pointed to his ongoing support and pioneering work in the drag arts. In his speech, Garcia also commended the entertainer for his unwavering dedication to uplifting LGBTQ+ individuals. And of course he discussed RuPaul's Drag Race, because how could you not?
It has been exactly four years to the day since Taylor Swift released "You Need to Calm Down," the second single from her then-highly anticipated album Lover. With its infectious uptempo beats, the song had the potential to change the world and become another massive hit for Swift. Somewhat sadly, the track didn't exactly live up to expectations and isn't remembered as fondly as some of her other chart-topping hits, though it deserves more recognition.
The perception of "You Need to Calm Down" as a gay anthem has been a topic of debate. Some view it as a mainstream artist pandering to the LGBTQ community, seeing dollar signs and promotional motives behind the single. While there may be some truth to that perspective, it doesn't diminish the significance of the song's message or its impact.
