Watch The ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under’ Season 3 Trailer

As one season of RuPaul’s Drag Race ends, another begins in this seemingly never-ending cycle of fabulousness. A little more than a week before the third season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under is set to start, much has been revealed that has fans of the show even more excited for its premiere than they were to begin with.

The trailer for the upcoming season has finally dropped, giving us a glimpse of what to expect from the highly anticipated season. The short clip is filled with glitz, glamour, and fierce competition, promising an unforgettable season of drag excellence.

One highlight of the trailer is the announcement of the star-studded lineup of guest judges who will be joining RuPaul at the judges’ table. From the music world, we can expect appearances from the likes of Adam Lambert, whose eccentric style and vocal talent make him a perfect fit for the show. Also joining as a guest judge is the multi-talented Keiynan Lonsdale, known for his acting and music, as well as his advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights. Openly gay football player Josh Cavallo will also share his thoughts, and that brilliant smile.

Of course, at the helm of it all is RuPaul, returning as the host and main judge, flanked by his trusted friends, Michelle Visage and permanent Aussie co-judge Rhys Nicholson.

The trailer showcases glimpses of the queens’ jaw-dropping looks and electrifying performances, and it hopefully leaves fans eager to see the full repertoire of talents displayed in the episodes to come. It also hints at some intense moments with snippets of possible confrontations between the contestants. Rarely does RuPaul get stern with the queens, but he seemingly lets loose for just a moment on at least one contestant.

Season three of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under will feature 10 exceptionally talented contestants, each vying for the coveted title of the nation’s next top drag queen. The previously-announced queens include Amyl, Ashley Madison, Bumpa Love, Flor, Gabriella Labucci, Hollywould Star, Isis Avis Loren, Ivanna Drink, Ivory Glaze, and Rita Menu.

The timing of the new season is impeccably scheduled, as it kicks off just one week after the latest installment of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars wraps in the U.S. For fans outside of Australia, fret not, as you can catch the third season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under on WOW Presents Plus.