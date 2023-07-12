‘We’re Here’ Renewed For A Fourth Season With New Hosts

HBO has officially announced the renewal of its hit show, We’re Here, for a highly-anticipated fourth season.

The groundbreaking series, which aims to challenge perceptions and spread acceptance of the LGBTQ community and the art form of drag, will return with a fresh host lineup.

For the past three seasons, We’re Here has been led by an exceptional trio of hosts: Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara, and Shangela.

With the upcoming season, the torch will be passed to a trio of incredible drag performers who have proven their talents on the illustrious stage of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Sasha Velour, Priyanka, and Jaida Essence Hall will be taking over as the new hosts of the series.

All three have already made a name for themselves as winners of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Velour was named the champion of season nine of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Priyanka was the winner of the first season of Canada’s Drag Race, and Jaida Essence Hall was crowned the top contestant on season 12 of RuPaul’s Drag Race and also competed on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season seven, the all-winners run.

The main mission of We’re Here remains unchanged: drag queens visiting small towns across America, transforming the lives of everyday individuals into glamorous drag personas for a single performance.

By showcasing their heartfelt stories and experiences, the show aims to challenge preconceived notions, promote empathy, and encourage acceptance. The art form of drag, which has faced its fair share of challenges and prejudices, takes center stage as a powerful tool for change.

While the previous seasons of We’re Here featured a different town in each episode, the fourth season will adopt a new approach. The upcoming season will focus on just two towns, allowing for a deeper exploration of the communities and a more profound impact on the participants and viewers. The forthcoming season of We’re Here will consist of just six episodes.

The upcoming episodes of We’re Here will tackle political issues more head-on, reflecting the worsening climate for drag artists in America. As society grapples with challenges and debates surrounding LGBTQ rights and acceptance, the show aims to shed light on the importance of understanding, compassion, and celebration of diversity.

Throughout its first three seasons, We’re Here received critical acclaim, earning several Emmy nominations and winning one for its outstanding costumes.

A release date for the new season has yet to be announced, but now that it’s clear there will be more episodes, hopefully longtime watchers won’t need to wait too long.