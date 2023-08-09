9th Circuit Allows Arizona Trans Athletes to Play on Girls’ Teams

Two transgender athletes will be able to continue playing on female-designated sports teams following a federal court’s decision not to overturn a lower court order prohibiting the state of Arizona from enforcing its transgender sports ban.

On Monday, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected separate bids by Republican legislative leaders and Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne seeking to delay the effect of a federal judge’s injunction.

U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer Zipps, of the District of Arizona, issued the injunction last month to block the state from enforcing its prohibitions on transgender females who seek to compete on female-designated sports teams while a lawsuit challenging those restrictions moves forward.

Under the law, known as the Save Women’s Sports Act, transgender females are prohibited from competing on sex-segregated sports teams that align with their gender identity, and cisgender students who believe they lost out on athletic opportunities due to the presence of a transgender athlete can sue for damages.

The law also allows for female athletes — both transgender and cisgender, particularly if a cisgender athlete does not conform to traditional stereotypes of femininity — to be subjected to genetic testing to “prove” their gender identity matches assigned sex at birth.

But Zipps found that the law is “overly broad” and may be unconstitutional, violating not only female athletes’ right to equal protection, but Title IX, the federal law that bars discrimination based on sex in educational settings. As such, allowing the policy to be enforced before a final decision on the law’s constitutionality was reached would “irreparably harm” the transgender plaintiffs.

Zipps also found that there was not sufficient evidence to prove that pre-pubertal athletes assigned male at birth hold a significant physiological or competitive advantage over cisgender females, as they have not yet developed secondary sex characteristics. Both plaintiffs in the case — Jane Doe, an 11-year-old cross-country, soccer, and basketball player and Megan Roe, a 15-year-old volleyball player — argue that because they are on puberty blockers and have not yet undergone male puberty, they retain no “unfair advantage” over cisgender female athletes.

Republican state officials, including Horne, Senate President Warren Petersen (R-Gilbert), and House Speaker Ben Toma (R-Peoria) appealed Zipps’ ruling to the 9th Circuit, arguing that allowing either athlete to participate in female-designated sports would be detrimental to cisgender athletes forced to compete against them.

But the federal appeals court rejected those arguments, rejecting the officials’ request that the appeals court “stay,” or delay the implementation of Zipps’ order and allow them to begin enforcing the ban on trans competitors.

In response to the 9th Circuit’s ruling, Horne told the Arizona-based Capitol Media Services he was not alarmed, seeing the ruling — despite its outcome — as one step in a protracted legal fight that he believes will ultimately land before the U.S. Supreme Court, which will rule in favor of the state.

“My view is that this is a first step towards letting males play in female sports in general,” he said. “So this is a long-term fight.”