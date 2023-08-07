Adam Lambert Defends Boyfriend From Online Haters

In a powerful display of love and support, Adam Lambert recently took to Instagram to stand up for his boyfriend against a barrage of online negativity.

The pop sensation addressed a distressing situation that arose after photos of the couple surfaced online, leading to a wave of derogatory comments from internet trolls.

Lambert, who is also no stranger to people judging him based on his outfits and look, wasted no time in defending his partner and condemning the homophobia that continues to persist in today’s digital age.

Lambert’s post began on a lighthearted note, as he shared a glimpse of their enjoyable evening out, adding a touch of humor to the situation.

“Oli and I had a fun night out! Rare to encounter paps in WeHo – so retro,” Lambert quipped, punctuating his comment with a good-natured “haha.”

Expressing his gratitude before getting too negative, he added, “Lifts my spirits to see support in the comments.”

Transitioning into a more serious tone, Lambert then said he was “also appalled to see the obnoxious homophobia and ignorance plaguing people right now.”

The American Idol alum took a strong stance against the negativity, shedding light on his boyfriend’s unique fashion choices that had drawn mocking remarks.

“He has wicked style and refuses to conform to the societal norms regarding his fashion choices,” Lambert asserted, firmly defending his partner’s right to self-expression (not that he needed to justify any of it, of course).

Lambert’s affection for his partner was palpable as he showered him with heartfelt praise.

“He is beautiful and brave and daring. He’s a leader, not a follower. One of the many things I love about him! We are very happy together and if the haters don’t like it, we don’t really give a fuck,” the singer stated, holding nothing back.

The star also issued a poignant call to action for all online trolls:

“Grow up and challenge yourself to explore tolerance. We are all just trying to stay happy and fulfilled with our lives. Chances are, if you’re busy trolling us online, you’re miserable in your own life and can’t deal with your issues.”

The couple have reportedly been together since 2020, keeping a relatively low profile in the public eye.

Throughout 2023, Lambert has been juggling a busy schedule, including touring with the legendary rock band Queen and releasing his long-awaited recent solo album, High Drama.

The collection showcased Lambert’s signature dramatic flair as he put his unique spin on a selection of covers of major hits from the past.